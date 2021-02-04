Courtney Lawrence is NJCAA male athlete of the week

Former Petersfield High School Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association Boys' and Girls' Championships and Penn Relays shot put winner Courtney Lawrence was yesterday named the United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA) National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) male athlete of the week after his latest assault on the record books.

Lawrence, who attends Cloud County Community College in Kansas, smashed his own personal best and school record in the shot put with a new mark of 18.92m at the Region VI/Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) Invitational at the Robert W Plaster Center in Pittsburg, Kansas.

The standout athlete, who lost just once in seven competitions in 2019, his final year of high school, at the McKenley/Wint Classic at Calabar High, was named National Athlete of the Week on January 19, and follows compatriot Tyrese Reid of Barton County who won the award last week.

He had just two legal throws on Sunday, but they were the second and ninth best in NJCAA history, giving him three marks in the top 10 all-time.

His 18.25m mark in the first round was the ninth-best ever, while his previous personal best of 18.48m, done at the Highland Challenge in mid-January, is also in the top five.

He has surpassed the 18.00m mark in all three of his competitions this season, and the last four dating back to the NJCAA Nationals last year, where he took the silver medal.

— Paul Reid