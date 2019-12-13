Tevez, the golfer

TRYALL, HANOVER — American Patrick Cover and Canadian Thomas DeMarco led by one shot after yesterday's first round of the 52nd Alacran Jamaica Open after both shot a three under par 69 on a brutal first day of the 54-hole tournament at Tryall Club in Sandy Bay, Hanover.

On a day when the wind gusted off the ocean and the players were tested by the tough course, just six of the 96 players that started shot under par scores with Jamaican Wesley Brown finishing with an even par 72 score after being two under par midway the day.

The first will continue this morning as about 12 players were still on the course yesterday when play was called due to bad light.

Americans Marty Sanchez and David Moreland (after 14 holes) were both two under par 70 with American Archer Price and Canadian Brandon Lacasse both on one under 71 scores.

The par three fourth hole and the last five holes were the ones that a number of players said challenged them the most, but they will be hoping to play better on today's second round that will start at 7:30 am.

The 22-year-old DeMarco, who turned professional earlier this year after graduating from the University of Northern Illinois, told the Jamaica Observer he plans to play the same way he did yesterday as he does not see the need to change anything.

DeMarco, who was at five under par at one stage before imploding on the par four 15th hole where he shot a seven, said: “I just plan to do the same things, I am going to hit the same clubs off the same tee. It's the first day and we still have a lot of golf yet, no point in changing anything, just take it one shot at a time..it's easy to get ahead of yourself on the first day, and I still have a lot of good golf to play and a lot of good golfers to beat.”

The player, who was accompanied by his parents, said yesterday's first round was good. “I played really steady golf, other than just one hole, I got a couple of bad shots in a row, but that was not an easy hole and the course was playing hard today. I thought anything around par or under par I would be really happy with,” DeMarco noted.

While he enjoyed the beauty of the course, he understood that he will have to work harder.

“The course is beautiful, I love it here... the course is great and it takes a lot of demanding shots, which is kinda my golf; you got to think about every shot, you don't want it to be too easy, it was fun and I thought I played the course really well,” he noted.

DeMarco played the first nine in four under 33 and was flying when he got his fifth birdie, but the course bared its fangs at the 15th hole when he played the ball into a ditch and had to fight his way out, carding a triple bogey seven and fell to two under par.

He, however, got one stroke back at the par four 17th hole to get a share of the lead with Cover, who made a brilliant recovery after dropping three strokes in the first four holes, including a double-bogey at the par three fourth.

Cover rallied with birdies at the sixth and eighth holes to make the turn at one over par 38, then bogied the 10th before an eagle three at the par five 11th hole to get back to even par.

The American then got birdies on the 13th, 15th and 18th holes for a brilliant back nine which he played in four under par 31.

Moreland, who was part of the final group that teed off at 12:40 pm, had a mixed first nine with three birdies and two bogies and had a birdie on the 13th hole just before play was called yesterday.

Brown, who had two bogies and three birdies in the first five holes, was on two under par until he dropped two shots over the last three holes of the day.

Defending champion Hernan Borja was tied for ninth spot on one over par 73 with four bogies between the ninth and 17th holes.