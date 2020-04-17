COVID-19 colts the game

Humbert Davis, first vice-president of the National Association of Domino Bodies (NADB), said that with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) not going away anytime soon his association has no choice but to cancel the 2020 Kingston & St Andrew Region Business House Competition.

The first case of the novel virus was reported in early March and Davis said his team adopted a wait-and-see approach with the possibility of a late start to the competition. However, growing fears related to the spread of COVID-19 in Jamaica has forced organisers to cancel the tournament.

Also the Government ban on gatherings of a certain number of people has made competition untenable.

The competition was scheduled to pose off in late April and end in early August with the closing ceremony.

Jamaica's coronavirus figures at the time of writing stood at 125 cases and five deaths, with global figues at a staggering 2.1 million infected and 137,060 deaths.

“We at NADB are acknowledging that the disease presents a serious threat to our plans, and so it has left us with no choice but to cancel the competition this year. Last month when there was only one death and 15 confirmed cases, we made the decision to postpone the competition with the hope of a late start.

“But now things have changed with 125 confirmed cases. But the hope is for this virus to blow over very soon and things go back to normal. We are kindly asking our business house community to take this COVID-19 seriously and put plans and procedures in place to reduce the risk to staff, customers, and stakeholders to become infected with the virus,” Davis told the Jamaica Observer.

Although the Business House competition has been cancelled, Davis said that the NADB will continue to utilise the game to uplift the educational standards of the youth in the country. Davis said that his association will soon be launching its newest initiative called a 5S-module.

“Over the years the NADB, while ensuring that the game of domino maintains its dominance as a sport for all, has worked assiduously to use the pull and popularity of domino as a cell site to develop and reinforce positive values, particularly focused on our future stars, the youth.

“Our newest work that we will be launching very soon is a module called 5S. It is the use of the five senses in the game as the initiative is focused mainly on improving the learning aspect of our young ones. These training sessions will be done by video which we will be sending via WhatsApp, plus we will also be sending documents through e-mail,” explained Davis.