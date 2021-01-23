COVID-19 compliance marshals now necessary when track meets resume
WHEN the local track and field season restarts there will be an additional feature as teams and meets will be required to have COVID-19 compliance personnel and the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) has put on three virtual seminars that have seen 600 people taking part.
In an interview earlier this week Garth Gayle, president of the JAAA, hailed the initiative which he said was the “brainchild of the medical and competitions commissions of the JAAA”, adding that the track and field governing body was being proactive in the fight against the pandemic.
Under the new protocols set out by the JAAA, each track and field meet will be required to have a COVID-19 compliance officer whose responsibility it will be to ensure the protocols are observed by everyone in attendance.
Each team, club or school must have at least one registered COVID-19 marshal who will be responsible to ensure that their team is also in compliance.
According to the rule set out in the seminars by a senior Ministry of Health and Wellness official, the COVID-19 marshal must test every person on their team and record the temperatures to present to the COVID-19 compliance officers before they are allowed to enter the venue where the meet is being held.
Each person will again have his or her temperature checked before that person is allowed entry to the venue, and if one person in a vehicle has an elevated temperature the entire occupants of the vehicle will be refused entry.
The third and final seminar was held on Tuesday and Gayle said “over 300 participants, including people from the cricket association” had joined, and he said others from other sports might have been involved as well.
“We are very happy that our coaches and the schools and the clubs are sending their representatives to be involved in the seminars – and I am sure this will go a long way in ensuring a safe and smooth return to track and field competitions here in Jamaica.”
The first seminar, he said, attracted 135 participants, the second had 170, and the final one had over 300. There were also presentations from members of the JAAA's medical commission, Dr Carl Bruce and former President Dr Warren Blake.
Gayle had high praises for Coach David Riley, vice-chairman of the JAAA's competitions commission, who was “very instrumental in the workshops from the start. We applaud all who worked to make sure we were able to put them on and we will see the benefits of them very soon”.
