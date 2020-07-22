COVID-19 creates uncertain future for Burrowes at Florida Atlantic University

ROSE HALL, St James — Justin Burrowes, one of Jamaica's top junior golfers, faces an uncertain future as far as being able to represent his school Florida Atlantic University (FAU) due to concerns over the upsurge in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in some parts of the USA, especially Florida.

After missing out on playing in his first year, the Jamaica Open amateur champion who lost his Jamaica Golf Association National Amateur title to William Knibbs last weekend at Half Moon, is not sure that they will be able to play this coming school year.

A number of conferences have cancelled or postponed sports for the fall semester, starting in August, while many are still to take a decision including Conference-USA, which FAU is a part of.

Golf is played across the fall and spring semesters and Burrowes told the Jamaica Observer on Sunday, “I am hoping for a good season when I get back.” He added: “If I get back as I am not sure what will be happening, if there will be any play at all.”

It would be a cruel blow to Burrowes, who was ineligible to play in the fall semester of his freshman year and the season was called off early in the spring semester due to the pandemic brought on by COVID-19.

As it now stands he is still in line to get his full four years of eligibility after the National Collegiate Athletics Association had ruled that schools could give their athletes an extra year to make up for the lost 2020 season.

Burrowes, who was fourth after Friday's first round at Half Moon on two over par 74 and a shot off the lead, was at two under par on Saturday's second round, with two holes to go, but shot bogeys on both holes to finish at even par, in second place behind Sebert Walker Jr. He shot a four over on Sunday to finish tied for second.

A year ago at the same venue he had beaten Knibbs in a play-off to lift the title. “Honestly I did not play badly, I did not play as well as I wanted today, I did not putt as well as I wanted to; I just did not make any putts, but William just played really well. I don't think that I really lost it, I just think that he played well and he won.”