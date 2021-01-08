The JC/Purewater/R Danny Williams Track & Field Development Meet, initially scheduled for tomorrow, has been postponed.

The event, which usually serves as the opening development for the track and field season for many schools, had to be postponed after the organisers failed to secure the necessary approval from the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW).

A statement from the organisers indicated that they are looking to host the 28th staging some time this season.

“As soon as conditions are more favourable and approval is granted, we plan to host the event, subject to identifying a suitable date on the JAAA calendar,” read the release from Ian Forbes, chairman of the organising committee for the meet.

Last December the Tyser/Mills Classics was successfully staged at Calabar High School which led to great optimism of a full return of track and field to the island.

However, the MOHW has stated that no gathering of more than 15 persons will be permitted before the third week of January.

In addition to the JC/Purewater/R. Danny Williams Track & Field Development Meet, the Ted Dwyer Classics and Pentathlon Challenge, which was scheduled for Excelsior High, also tomorrow, has likewise been postponed.

The fourth staging of the Ted Dwyer Classics has been rescheduled to Friday, January 22.

Based on the announcement of the MOHW, the three meets scheduled for next weekend — the JAAA/PUMA Development Meet set for Windalco Kirkvine in Manchester, the Douglas Forrest Invitational set for the GC Foster College and the Manchester High/Charlie Fuller Field Events Meets at Manchester High school — are all likely to be postponed as well.

— Dwayne Richards