Doom and gloom

National track and field Technical Director Maurice Wilson has all but given up on an international track and field season for this year as top meets hosted in Europe have been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A week or so ago after he held out hopes that meets could have been held in the gap created by the postponement of the Olympic Games, Wilson told the Jamaica Observer that based on his observations, it would be a while before track meets would be organised as they were prior to the onset of the coronavirus that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives worldwide, with Europe taking the hardest hit.

Wilson reasons that given that the bigger meets are held in cities where the pandemic has left thousands dead in its wake and economies in shambles, sports might not be the first thing that people will be thinking about when normality returns.

Added to this, he said, sports footwear companies who pay professional athletes are also facing a drop in sales which could also affect their abilities to sponsor meets.

“First of all, I really don't think that there are going to be any more international meets this year, even though I was extremely hopeful in the beginning for more than one reasons,” Wilson told the Jamaica Observer earier this week.

“The first reason is that it doesn't seem as if the pandemic is slowing down in the countries that host these meets, as a lot of these meets are held in Europe and what is happening is that, even if there is a levelling off of the curve, a lot of people are still very sick and their economies are also extremely disrupted,” he added.

Wilson, the principal of GC Foster Sports College and head coach of Sprintec Track Club, said: “I am not seeing these countries getting everything back together in time, and I'm not sure if sports will be the foremost thing on their minds; it's really [more] to get their economies up and going.”

With time running out for athletes to get into competition shape before quality meets can be held, Wilson said changing weather conditions could also mitigate against competitions.

“We should also be reminded that the colder times in these countries start in October/November, and if they keep the meets at that time, it would be colder.”

Given the varying degrees of the effect of the virus on different regions of the world, Wilson argues that some athletes might have an unfair advantage when it comes to preparation, flying in the face of fairplay.

“The other thing has to do with the number of athletes who are training now and would you want to be giving opportunities to some persons and not to the others and fairplay is very important,” Wilson reasoned.

The veteran coach conceded that, “I cannot see any meets being held before next year”.