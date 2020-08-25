COVID-19 slows down speed merchant Bolt

Former global sprint superstar Usain Bolt was one of the 116 Jamaicans who returned a positive result for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday, the Jamaica Observer has learnt.

It was confirmed late yesterday after the news broke earlier in the day, 24 hours before he was to have left the island on a business trip.

The eight-time Olympic Games gold medallist and new father will now go into quarantine after he had taken the test on Saturday to prepare for his trip.

In a video clip posted on his Instagram page yesterday, the world's fastest man said that he was not experiencing any symptoms of the coronavirus.

“I woke up like everybody else, checked social media and saw where it was saying that I am confirmed to have COVID-19,” Bolt said. “I did a test on Saturday to leave because I have work.”

Bolt, who celebrated his 34th birthday with a lavish party, attended by a number of stars from the sporting and entertainment sectors, at the Football Factory in St Andrew on Friday, added: “I am trying to be responsible, so I am going to stay in and be safe.

“Also, I am having no symptoms. I will quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol [from the Ministry of Health] and to see how I go about quarantining myself.”

Videos and photographs from Friday's event showed the triple world record holder partying and engaging with guests which included international football players Raheem Sterling, who plays for English Premier League team Manchester City, and Leon Bailey, who plays for German Bundesliga team Bayer Leverkusen.

On the short video Bolt also said, “I will call my friends and tell them once they came in contact with me to be safe, quarantine and take it easy. Just to let people know be safe out there.”

Up to last night Jamaica had 1,612 COVID-19 positives and 16 deaths.

— Paul Reid