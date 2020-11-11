Shifting sand

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — There are growing concerns among Theodore Whitmore's Reggae Boyz squad with regard to their readiness ahead of Saturday's first of a two-game friendly international series here.

The have already been faced with an uphill task of assembling a team of players capable of seriously challenging the hosts, ranked 67 on Fifa's World List, and the head coach is now faced with the real possibility of not having all 23 players at his disposal for Saturday's opening game at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium for the 7:30 pm (11:30 am Jamaica time) kick-off.

The Jamaicans are ranked 48th on the Fifa World List, but that placing could suffer if the Boyz are unable to give a good account of themselves over the 180 minutes or so here.

Central to the concerns of the group are the effects of the strict COVID-19 protocols enforced in this oil-rich nation of 35 million people.

As at Monday, there were 350,984 cases of the disease, 392 of which were new cases on Monday, with a mere 54 in Riyadh. The kingdom has a recovery rate of 96.2 per cent, with 7,637 active cases, 787 of which are reportedly critical.

There were 19 new fatalities on Monday, bringing the number of deaths to 5,559 from 8.54 million tests conducted up to then.

At present, Whitmore has only 17 of the 23 players down to join the squad, and information from team manager Roy Simpson is that the others are slated to arrive between today and tomorrow, which would leave them with little or no time to face quarantine, plus get back the results of their PCR tests from the health authorities here.

No one will be allowed to engage in physical contact before negative results are returned.

For the group, which arrived on Monday evening, information was received late last night that PCR tests will be done today.

This has left Whitmore and his technical team with probably one, and at best two training sessions ahead of Saturdays game.

Certainly not the ideal preparation time for a team, which could have three first-timers. Also, they have not trained or played together in eight months

The hosts, on the other hand, have no such travel and quarantine issues and have been busy preparing themselves for the series, even though they have not played a game this year.

The teams have met on four occasions, with the hosts winning twice — including a 5-2 result the last time they met — losing once and drawing once.

The list of players who have so far arrived are Amal Knight, Dwayne Miller, Lamar Walker, Ricardo Morris, Damion Lowe, Gregory Leigh, Kevon Lambert, Jahshaun Anglin, Kaheem Parris, Kemal Malcolm, Daniel Johnson, Ravel Morrison, Chavany Willis, Junior Flemmings, Kemar Lawrence, Norman Campbell, and Shamar Nicholson.

Those yet to arrive are Jeadine White, Javon East, Bobby Reid, Leon Bailey, Oneil Fisher, and Michael Hector.

— Ian Burnett