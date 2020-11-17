COVID HEADACHE

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Jamaica's senior footballers will be looking for a much-improved performance when they face the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the second of their two-game friendly internationals here inside the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium today at 7:30 pm (11:30 am Jamaica time).

In the first game played at the same venue on Saturday, an underprepared Reggae Boyz unit further rocked by positive COVID-19 test results, as well as the late arrivals of other players, went down 0-3 to the hosts.

Captain Salem Aldawsari opened the scoring with a 10th-minute penalty, Saleh Alshehri in the 14th and substitute Feras Albrikan, 14 minutes from the end, made the difference in the contest played behind closed doors.

But despite the optimism, Head Coach Whitmore had one major concern — the results of the PCR testing administered yesterday afternoon on all members of the delegation here in Riyadh.

“The only concern I have now is just the testing [results]. If all goes well then it should be a better performance than the last game we played against Saudi Arabia,” Whitmore told the Jamaica Observer following last evening's final training session at the match venue, where 21 players participated.

Amal Knight, who was feeling unwell, remained at the hotel, while two others were ineligible, having earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

A member of the technical staff and an administrator have also been isolated due to positive COVID-19 results.

The team's final PCR tests were carried out at about 2:00 pm yesterday and most of the delegation appeared on tenterhooks throughout the day.

Some might put out a lot physically and mentally, but emotionally the tension was obvious, as players kept asking when the results would be forthcoming.

For Whitmore, all that was out of his control and the most he can do is to prepare for the game as normal as can be.

“What gives me the drive is the manner in which the players responded after the loss [on Saturday], the feedback I get from them was positive,” he said.

“They knew the situation and the conditions that they played under, and in the second half when we brought in Leon [Bailey], Reid [Bobby] and Morrison [Ravel], the whole dynamic of the team changed. This is not a team that has played together, but you could see glimpses of what you would want on a more consistent basis going forward.”

A number of changes are expected for today's game, based on yesterday's set-up at training.

Veteran Kamar Lawrence has given way to Gregory Leigh at left-back, Michael Hector comes in at central defence to partner captain Damion Lowe, and Oneil Fisher will take his place at right-back.

Daniel Johnson and Morrison will play at the base of the midfield, with the trio of Norman Campbell, Bobby Reid and Leon Bailey more advanced, with Javon East being the target man. Dwayne Miller will tend goal.

“At today's [yesterday's] training I was very pleased. We moved the ball more quickly, we were organised, we tried to devise plays to get in behind the opponents because that was one of the things lacking in the first game.

“They were more fluent today and we created a number of scoring opportunities, we scored goals, which we lacked. The last game we played totally without a striker, now we have East and unfortunately, we don't have a Shamar Nicholson, but the show has to go on.”

The Boyz are using the games as preparation for next summer's Concacaf Gold Cup Tournament and the start of the Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Substitutes: Amal Knight, Jeadine White, Lamar Walker, Ricardo Morris, Kevon Lambert, Jahshaun Anglin, Kaheem Parris, Kemal Malcolm, Chavany Willis, Kemar Lawrence and Tyreek Magee.