CPL partners with ICSS to combat match-fixing, fraud

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Caribbean Premier League (CPL) organisers have collaborated with independent non-profit body the International Centre for Sport Security (ICSS) to tackle corruption in the upcoming tournament bowling off here next Tuesday.

Through its Sport Integrity Unit (SIU), the Qatar-based organisation will provide technical assistance to the CPL throughout the tournament to help combat match-fixing and betting fraud.

A sports integrity hotline will be set up to detect and trace corruption and will be part of a monitoring system implemented for each of the tournament's 33 games, which will target “suspicious betting patterns and manipulation of sports results”.

“We are delighted to welcome the ICSS as an integral part of our overall security and competition integrity management,” said Andy Murphy, CPL's head of security.

“The Hero CPL will benefit immensely from the professional support that the ICSS offers, and we are delighted to welcome the ICSS as an additional layer of security and oversight.

“The ICSS will become an integral part of our operational planning and will support our extensive network of partner organisations throughout the Caribbean and beyond to ensure we have a successful competition.”

The CPL has emerged as one of the high-profile Twenty20 franchise tournaments on the international cricket calendar since its debut in 2013.

Featuring six franchises, the tournament attracts some of the world's leading players and last year boasted over 300 million in combined broadcast and digital viewership.

And with corruption now a focal point in the modern game, the ICSS said the partnership with CPL reflected foresight and awareness on behalf of organisers and also served as a warning to potential threats.

“The Caribbean is an important region for the ICSS and it is a privilege for the ICSS team to have this opportunity to work with the CPL, and their partners, to support them in the protection of their competition,” said Fred Lord, director of the SIU's Anti-Corruption and Transparency Operations.

“This proactive action taken by the CPL sends a strong message to the organised criminal syndicates who are focused on corrupting and manipulating sport for their own financial gains.

“It shows that the CPL is aware of the imminent risks it faces and is prepared to ensure that the highest levels of safeguards have been put in place to deter corrupt and criminal behaviour.”

For the first time this year, all matches in the CPL will be played in Trinidad due to the limitations on travel imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Queen's Park Oval in the capital and the Brian Lara Stadium in Couva, central Trinidad, will serve as the two playing venues, with fans barred from attendance as per health protocols governing the tournament.