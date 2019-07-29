Creditable showing by Jamaica at Junior Pan Am Chess Championships

The curtains came down on the Junior Pan Am Chess Championships in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on Saturday, with the USA winning the overall team award.

The competition was contested over nine rounds of classical chess and saw 666 athletes from 26 countries throughout the Americas contesting 12 categories — from Under-8 to Under-18 Female and Absolute.

Team Peru took the silver, while team Argentina took the bronze award. Team Jamaica performed creditably throughout the competition and saw Raehanna Brown just missing the medals, finishing sixth in the Under-14 Female section on six points. Darren McKennis, playing the role of a Test cricket batsman, topped the boys with 5.5 points after playing five games in excess of four hours each, while WCM Adani Clarke held steady with 5.5 points in the Under-16 Female section.

WCM Zaina O'Connor closed out with five solid points which included six drawn games. Jaden Shaw, John Stephenson and Nicholas Lyn finished with five points each in the Under-16, Under-14, Under-12 Absolute categories. Amy Stephenson secured three from nine points, while the baby of the team and first-time entrant to international competition Tsahai Clarke secured four points from a possible nine.

Darren McKennis stated his disappointment with not winning a medal but was resolute in wanting to maintain this level of competition which would make him and team Jamaica more competitive on the international stage.

Coach NM Russel Porter also echoed the same sentiments that the juniors need consistent practice in these competitive games if they are to excel internationally. Porter also thought the team performed well overall.

Individual prizes were presented to the top three finishers in all categories.

Meanwhile, Jaden Shaw led six team members as they participated in the Pan Am Youth Chess Festival Blitz tournament over nine rounds. Shaw contested the Under-12 Absolute section and secured 5.5 points from a possible nine points, and was followed by Amy Stephenson on five points in the Under-14 Female category.

Raehanna Brown, John Stephenson and Darren McKennis finished on 4.5 points from a possible nine points in the Absolute and Female Under-14 categories, while team co-captain Nicholas Lyn managed to get three points from nine in the Under-16 Absolute section.

The competition was dominated by the South Americans, which resulted in Chile winning bronze, Ecuador silver, and Peru gold for the overall Blitz team awards.