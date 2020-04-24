Cricket chiefs still planning for T20 World Cup this year despite virus
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Global cricket chiefs said planning for this year's Twenty20 (T20) World Cup in Australia wil still go ahead as scheduled after they discussed the huge disruption caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic yesterday.
The conference call brought together the chief executives of the International Cricket Council's (ICC's) 12 full-member nations and three associate representatives.
Global cricket is at a standstill as a result of COVID-19, with stark warnings issued over the damaging economic fallout.
Yesterday's meeting received updates on contingency planning for all ICC global events, including the T20 World Cup, due to start in October, and next year's women's Cricket World Cup.
Cricket Australia Chief Executive Officer Kevin Roberts said his organisation was working closely with the ICC, the Australian Government, and local organisers to gain a “comprehensive understanding” of what it would take to host the T20 World Cup as planned.
“We are also jointly exploring all other options in relation to staging the event and will take the right decisions at the right time so we can host a wonderful celebration of the sport and keep everyone involved safe and well,” he added.
ICC Medical Committee Chairman Peter Harcourt said the next step for cricket chiefs was to create a “roadmap” for the resumption of the international game.
“This will consider everything from player preparation to government restrictions and advisories and bio-bubbles,” he said.
The outbreak of the virus has also placed a huge question mark over whether next year's inaugural World Test Championship final at Lord's can take place as scheduled should teams be unable to play all their qualifying matches.
The ICC added yesterday that discussions about the championship's future would be held at a later date “when there is a greater understanding of the impact of the cricket that has been lost”.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy