Cricket Club Knights hunt first WBA Elite League title

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Cricket Club Knights will be a game away from their first Western Basketball Association Elite League title when they take a one-game lead into today's Game Two of the best-of-three finals against Falmouth Saints, at Montego Bay Cricket Club starting at 7:00 pm.

Cricket Club Knights, who are seeking to go one step further than last season when they were beaten by Catherine Hall All-Stars, won Wednesday's first game by two points, 76-74, at the Cricket Club Courts; and if there is to be a third game it will be played tomorrow at the same venue.

Knights have been the dominant team all season, topping the regular-season table before beating Cornwall Courts Chargers in the best-of-three quarter-finals.

They had one glitch, losing the first game of the best-of-three semi-finals to Montego Bay Boys Club Warriors by one point before coming back to win the next two games by double-digit margins.

Falmouth Saints are in the final for the first time after losing in the semi-finals last season and have been improving as the season progresses, finishing third in the regular season and beating the last two champions to book a spot in the final.

Falmouth eliminated last season's champions Catherine Hall in the quarter-finals and eased past former champions Granville Jaguars in the semi-finals, both with 2-0 margins.

Knights were, however, dominant in the first game of the final despite trailing after the first quarter, 10-17, but rebounded with a massive second quarter to lead 39-33 before holding off the hard-charging Saints in the second half.

Rayan Gardner, who had a double-double in the decisive third game in the semi-finals against Montego Bay Boys Club Warriors, just missed a triple-double by two assists as he had 12 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and six steals for Knights.

Jhaun Bryan led the scoring for Knights with 18 points and had eight rebounds, Antonio Spence scored 14 points and had eight rebounds, while Oshane Mothersill had 13 rebounds.

Saints' Nicholai Brown almost came close to getting a triple-double with 12 points, 15 rebounds and nine blocked shots, Alex Levy led all scorers with 25 points and had eight rebounds, Aldane Anderson scored 15 points, and Ricardo Brooks scored 12 points.