Cricket Club Knights to face Falmouth Saints in WBA Elite League finals

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Cricket Club Knights are back in the best-of-three finals of the Western Basketball Association Elite League, after completing a come-from-behind 2-1 series victory over Montego Bay Boys Club Warriors, with a 75-63 win in Game Three of their semi-finals at Montego Bay Cricket Club on Saturday.

After losing the first game by a point, 72-73, Knights, last season's beaten finalists, levelled the series with a 91-81 victory in Game Two on Thursday, before Saturday's 12-point wins.

Knights will now meet Falmouth Saints in the finals set to start on Wednesday at Montego Bay Cricket Club.

Falmouth Saints secured their first berth in the finals after beating Granville Jaguars 2-0 in their best-of-three semi-finals.

On Saturday, Knights were off to the better start and were up 15-10 after the first quarter and 36-27 at half-time, before Warriors clawed their way back into contention in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to four points, 49-45.

Led by the consistent Antonio Spence, who had a double-double of 14 points and 18 rebounds, Knights held off Warriors in the final quarter, outscoring them 26-18.

Jhaun Bryan also had 14 points, Jamoi Richards scored 13 points, Rayan Gardiner scored 12, while Oshane Mothersill grabbed 13 rebounds.

Two players recorded double-doubles for Warriors — Tafari Vassell scored 15 points and had 11 rebounds and Rhyheem Barrett had 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Levar Rose led all scorers with 24 points.

—