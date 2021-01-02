Crimson romps home in Fan Appreciation Day Trophy

The five-year-old bay gelding Crimson produced a late run in deep stretch on the inside rails to beat rivals in the Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) Fan Appreciation Day Trophy feature at Caymanas Park yesterday.

The Nuclear Wayne – Sarah Barracuda offspring, trained by Gary Subratie and ridden by Christopher Mamdeen, won the Restricted Overnight Allowance event for three year olds and upward over nine furlong and 25 yards (1,820m) by 3 ¼ lengths going away. The final time was a decent 1:55.2 minutes.

Crimson wasn't the best away at the start of the race and raced among the backmarkers for most of the way as Wilson (Devon A Thomas) and Sebastian (Reyan Lewis) set the early pace. Down the backstretch, Crimson started to round runners before changing gear at the top of the lane to find a narrow opening against the rails before going on to register an easy win in the end.

Coco Chanel (Dane Dawkins), who made a brave move at the half-mile, came home in second place with Sebastian getting third place.

It was the second winner on the nine-race programme for both Subratie and Mamdeen. Subratie's other winner was Sure Curlin (Robert Halledeen) in the seventh race. Mamdeen was successful with Jolly's Dream for trainer Edward Stanberry in the fifth race. Jolly's Dream had finished in second place but was awarded first place after first-past-the-post Gorgeous Gift was disqualified and placed out of the race for returning to the scales one kilogramme lighter than the allotted weight.

Also with two winners on the day was trainer Leroy Tomlinson, who saddled Portion (Roger Hewitt) in the first race and Miss Hazel (Reyan Lewis) in the second race. Miss Hazel was Lewis' 100th career winner.

Meanwhile, the $1-million McKay Security Limited Sprint Trophy, a five-year-old and upward claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event over three furlongs (600m) straight, was won by Dr Banner, owned and trained by Michael Beecham, and ridden by Paul Francis. He won by 4 ¾ lengths in a time of 35.2 seconds.

The Anthony Nunes-trained, Omar Walker-ridden Generational won the $620,000 New Year's Day Trophy over six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m). Generational came from behind to beat Big Big Daddy (Oshane Nugent) by three parts of a length in a time of 1:20.3 minutes.

And Sir Arjun Babu, under veteran Devon A Thomas, won the $1-million McKay Security Limited Trophy over nine furlongs and yards. Owned and trained by Anthony Subratie, Sir Arjun Babu won by 8 ½ lengths in a time of 1:59.4 minutes.

Racing continues today with also a nine-race programme. The feature event is the City of Kingston Centenary Cup over one mile. Top contenders for the race are Royal Vibes, Purple Wayne and Key Witness.

— Ruddy Allen