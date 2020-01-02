Crimson shines brightly, as Kingsman scorches

After a superb stretch run, Crimson, under a well executed ride from Anthony Thomas, swept by rivals to win the $1-million Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Fan Appreciation Day Trophy feature at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Owned by champion owner Michros and trained by Gary Subratie, Crimson ( Nuclear Wayne — Sarah Barracuda), which makes him a half-sister to top two-year-old Wow Wow, won by 1 ¾ lengths ahead of Hover Craft (Phillip Parchment) and Dysfunctional (Roger Hewitt) in that order.

Crimson clocked 1:56.0 for the Overnight Allowance event run over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m).

It was Harry's Train (Dane Dawkins) who led the field for most of the way before giving way in the deep stretch. Miss Formality (Jerome Innis), Dysfunctional, Graydon (Omar Walker) and Crimson, all chased the leader down the backstretch.

Leaving the half-mile (800m), Harry's Train looked as if she was going to steal a march on rivals approaching the final bend.

Turning for home, Thomas produced his mount on the outside and Crimson responded well and blew by rivals to score a comfortable victory.

It was the second winner on the eight-race card for Subratie as in the race before he saddled K D Flyer (Dane Dawkins) over the straight course.

“A nice start to the 2020 racing year. The hope now is for this good start to continue, with the likes of Crimson going on to realise their true potential,” Subratie offered.

There were three trophy races on offer, with Unbreakable running out an easy five length winner in the $1-million McKay Security Limited Trophy for trainer Wayne DaCosta and jockey Omar Walker. Princess Kavel (Aaron Chatrie) was second while in third place was Chief Prospect (Anthony Thomas).

The performance of the day came in the nightcap eighth race when Kingsman, trained Ian Parsard and ridden by Kiaman McGregor, won the New Year's Day Trophy going six-and-a-half furlong (1,300m). Kingsman, who posted a fast time of 1:18.3 provided McGregor with his 50th career win.

Racing continues on Saturday, January 4, 2020, with 10 races.