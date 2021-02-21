Crimson shows all his true colours in trophy race
IN a thrilling finish, Crimson, benefiting from a well-timed ride from apprentice Tevin Foster, came from second to last down the backstretch to the roar of the limited spectators to get up in time to win the $1.15-million Alexander Hamilton Trophy feature at Caymanas Park yesterday.
The late-running five-year-old gelding Crimson exploded like a cannon to nip Superluminal on the line in the three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance event.
That win by Crimson gave current leading trainer Gary Subratie his third winner on the nine-race programme.
England's Rose (Anthony Thomas) was tested by Harry's Train (Ricardo Duhaney riding without a whip) and Roy Rogers (Nicholas Hibbert) down the backstretch before trying to slip the field at the half mile (800m).
Turning for home, Superluminal caught up with England's Rose and went by with a furlong to go, looking all over the winner, but Crimson sprouted wings and was able to get up just in time to take home the trophy.
Crimson, bred by Nuclear Wayne out of the Prized mare Sarah Barracuda, ran one mile (1,600m) in a good time of 1:39.3. Roy Rogers finished in third place.
Subratie's other winners were Sir Arjun Babu (Christopher Mamdeen) in the fourth race and Papito (Dane Nelson) in the seventh race.
Nelson also won three races on the day. Along with Papito, the four-time champion rider won the first race aboard Vampire Rejection for trainer Donovan Plummer and the sixth race aboard Will At War for conditioner Robert Pearson.
Things went smoothly for punters up to Crimson's race as most winners were heavily backed, but the upsetter came in the last event in the form of Coppertone at screeching odds of 24-1. Coppertone was ridden by Christopher Mamdeen for trainer Randolph Scott.
Racing continues next Saturday.
