CUC take advantage of batting pitch against Titans

Visitors Combined Universities and Colleges (CUC) made proper use of a good batting pitch to close yesterday on 285-5 against Central Titans in Jamaica Cricket Association's two-day Super League match at Chedwin Park.

Sadique Henry and opener Leaonardo Friginette both scored half-centuries for CUC. Nicholas Walters, on 43, and Andre Bailey (15) are the not out batsmen set to head out to the middle at today's scheduled 10:00 am start.

Scores: CUC 285-5 (77.1 overs)

Batting first, the university team lost Ricardo McIntosh (eight) and Brad Barnes (17) to slip to 69-2. But Friginette and Henry combined for a 82-run third-wicket partnership that spurred CUC into the driver's seat.

Friginette was third man out for 79 off 152 balls, while West Indies representative Rovman Powell was run out for 13 to leave Combined Universities and Colleges on 183-4. However, a fifth-wicket partnership of 66 runs between Henry and Walters ensured they remained in a strong position.

But Henry also missed out on a century, falling 11 runs short when he was dismissed by spinner Peat Salmon. His 89 runs came off 134 deliveries.

Javar Harrison, Odean Brown, Jeavor Royal and Salmon all claimed a wicket apiece.

