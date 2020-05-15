CWI asks for four weeks' prep time for possible England tour

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) —Cricket West Indies (CWI) is open to West Indies players being quarantined for the tour of England to come off, but it would want four weeks of preparation and has outlined that and other considerations to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

That confirmation came from CWI CEO Johnny Grave who said the ECB would report next Monday, May 18 on their proposals for the tour going forward.

West Indies were scheduled to begin a three-Test tour of England on June 4 but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced a postponement. No new date has been announced but media reports have indicated that the ECB is looking at July 8 for the start of the series.

Monday's virtual meeting between the ECB and CWI will come a week after the United Kingdom Government released a document entitled 'Our Plan to Rebuild: The UK Government's COVID-19 Recovery Strategy', which stated that sports behind closed doors for broadcast could resume from June 1.

“In light of what UK Government announced a day or so ago, we expect to hear from the ECB in terms of much more progress in developing their plan for what would be, in their opinion, a safe tour,” Grave said on The Mason and Guests radio show here on Tuesday night.

Grave said the West Indies has not set a deadline for the ECB to decide on its end whether the tour is still possible. However, he said there are some specific arrangements which need to be made.

“We fully expect the quarantine for two weeks, but within our discussions with the ECB we would expect to be in a facility that allows us to train outdoors. So, we're talking about cricket venues that have hotel accommodation on the site, and therefore the entire practice facility as well as hotel accommodation would be in a biosecure environment,” he said.

“We've said to the ECB we want four weeks minimum, from landing, to prepare and to acclimatise and get used to the conditions,” added Grave.

CWI Chief Selector Roger Harper, who also appeared on The Mason and Guests Show, said thought was being given to the composition of a squad for the series.

“We've contacted a number of players to tell them that there's a possibility that this tour could be on [so] keep yourself in shape and that you'll be considered,” he said.

The ECB announced late last month that no professional cricket will be played in England and Wales until at least July 1, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from hosting West Indies, England are scheduled to play Pakistan, Australia and Ireland this summer.