CWI hails late Stewart a 'West Indian legend'

ST J OHN'S, Antigua (CMC) —Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday praised Gordon “Butch” Stewart as “a true West Indian legend in his own right” as the regional governing body paid tribute to the the late Caribbean business magnate who died Monday.

In a statement CWI said Stewart, through his many commercial endeavours, had played a huge role in Caribbean life and development, and emerged as “a stalwart of the Caribbean society, an iconic figure across the region, and a true supporter of the game of cricket at all levels”.

Jamaican Stewart was the founder and chairman of Sandals Resorts International Ltd – the current sponsors of West Indies cricket.

“CWI mourns the passing of the Honourable Gordon 'Butch' Stewart, OJ, and sends our sincere condolencs to his family,” said CWI President Ricky Skerritt.

“He was a lifelong West Indies cricket fan, fierce champion of the Caribbean, and a major commercial partner. He was also a true West Indian legend in his own right.

“He established unique and very successful Caribbean brands and created many opportunities for young men and women across this region to grow.”

Sandals, a luxury hotel chain, replaced telecommunications giant Digicel as the major commercial sponsors of West Indies cricket in a two-year deal back in 2018.

Then, Stewart described the partnership as a “natural fit”, pointing out that “Sandals and West Indies cricket are two of the most successful indigenous brands to have come out of the Caribbean”.

Stewart passed away from an undisclosed illness, with his son Adam Stewart, deputy chairman of the Sandals Group, saying it had been his father's wish to keep a recent health diagnosis private.