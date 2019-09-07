DaCosta holds aces in non-restricted Overnight Allowance highlighter

Even though the Miracle Cure Sprint is being listed as the feature event, it is the three-year-old and upward non-restricted Overnight Allowance event that is going to attract massive attention on the 10-race programme at Caymanas Park today.

A large and competitive field of 14 runners are down to compete, with trainer Wayne DaCosta holding the aces in this five-and-a-half furlong (1,100m) contest. The champion trainer saddles Run Thatcher Run, Mr Universe, Ricky Ricardo and Lottery Ticket — all of whom are capable enough to take home this $1 million purse on offer.

However, the race should come down to a straight fight between three-year-old Run Thatcher Run and five-year-old Mr Universe, who are the leading contenders in this event.

Run Thatcher Run returned to competitive racing on August 10 in a five-furlong (1,000m) event on the round course after his seventh-place finished in the 2000 Guineas in April. Installed as the 1-2 favourite, Run Thatcher Run gave his all but was beaten by five lengths by God of Love.

He showed good speed and led in the deep stretch, looking like the winner but came up short in the end, as that effort seemed to be a warm up race for this event. Run Thatcher Run has been working well and with that run under his girth, could prove hard to beat here. Phillip Parchment replaces Omar Walker in the saddle.

However, Mr Universe is without a doubt the class horse in this field. He last raced on December 29 of last year, where he finished in sixth place by five lengths behind Another Vigorous over seven furlongs (1,400m). He is clearly a cut above the other horses and if he is fit and ready then Mr Universe can make a winning return.

Mr Universe is possibly going to need the run, but has been training well and could use his known speed and take from post to post. On August 24, 2019, Mr Universe clocked 1:12.4 minutes for six furlongs (1,200m) at exercise before returning one week later on August 31 to blast 1:13.4 minutes, again for six furlongs, and with Walker opting to ride him ahead of Run Thatcher Run, that speaks volumes for his chances.

Ricky Ricardo and Lottery Ticket are two very consistent horses who should give support to their stable companions if they should falter in the deep stretch.

The race is the 10th and final event on the card, with a post time of 5:30 pm. First race is at 12:10 pm.

Outside of DaCosta's runners probably El Profesor, My Sister and Peking Cruz are the likely runners to post threats to the leading contenders.

El Profesor had finished a remote fourth last week down the five-furlong straight course. He came from nowhere to hit the board and now going longer on the round course, should again be prominent.

My Sister came home in third place on last behind God of Love and Run Thatcher Run and with a little more to travel, she is going to have a say.

Peking Cruz finished a disappointing eighth in the Overnight Allowance event won by God of Love on August 10. He is better than this level and was expected to lead home rivals that day but found the going tough and ran below par. Still campaigning in Overnight, Peking Cruz only needs to report 90 per cent fit to prove competitive.

The Miracle Cure Sprint, a Restricted Allowance event for native-bred three-year-olds and upward non-winners of two fillies and mares, will venture over 1,100m.

The leading contenders for the Miracle Cure are Formal Fashion, Mamacita, Sweet Sugar and Sure Cote, with the edge given to Mamacita, just over Sweet Sugar and Formal Fashion.

Ones to watch

Race 1) Capturemyship/Cartel/Smokey Topaz

Race 2) Disturbin di Peace/Lady Exotic/Beltane

Race 3) Trickster/Golden Emperor/Zillow

Race 4) Madam Secretary/Night Light/Urban Principal

Race 5) Mamacita/Sweet Sugar/Formal Fashion

Race 6) Painthistownred/Princess Statistic/Fortuneonehundred

Race 7) Little Princess/Morning Star/Super Amia

Race 8) Queen Oftheharbour/Elal/Meet Justin

Race 9) Prince Charles/Bold Aflair/Top Shelf

Race 10) Mr Universe/Run Thatcher Run/Peking Cruz