Golden gift

Fedrick Dacres celebrated Jamaica's Independence Day by smashing the Pan American Games men's discus throw record on his way to successfully defending his title as the track and field programme got under way at Villa Deportiva Nacional in San Luis, Lima, Peru, yesterday with a throw measuring 67.68m in the second round.

Jamaica took gold and silver in the first final contested in track and field as Traves Smikle was second with a mark of 65.02m, in a repeat of the finish from last year's Commonwealth Games.

Jamaica ended the day with three medals as Tissanna Hickling added a bronze in the women's long jump with a best mark of 6.59m (0.4m/s), while Chanice Porter finished seventh with a best mark of 6.44 (0.6m/s).

The British Virgin Islands' Chantel Malone won with 6.68m (-0.3m/s) just beating USA's Keturah Orji 6.66m (0.4m/s).

More medals will be on offer in today's second day of track and field competition as World and Olympic champion Elaine Thompson led three runners into the 100m final; 800m runner Natoya Goule also advanced to her final, while four other Jamaicans are down to participate in two other finals — the men's long jump and shot put.

The rapidly improving Tajay Gayle and Adrian Riley will contest the long jump, while Pan American Games record holder O'Dayne Richards and Ashinia Miller will take part in the shot put.

Additionally, there will be competition in the semi-finals of the men's and women's 400m and the 100m hurdles.

Dacres, who won the Pan American Games gold in Toronto, Canada, two years ago, broke the previous mark of 67.32m set in 1983 in Caracas, Venezuela, by Cuba's Luis Delis, and his four legal throws would have won the gold yesterday.

The world's number-two ranked thrower dominated the event and led from the very first throw when he launched the disc 66.14m and was never challenged.

Smikle was in second place early in the competition but dropped to fourth before a fine recovery in the fifth round to snatch the silver, pushing American Reggie Jagers into the bronze medal position with his only legal throw of 64.48m.

Thompson and Natasha Morrison both advanced in the women's 100m and Rasheed Dwyer qualified for the men's race, while Oshane Bailey was eliminated at the first round.

Thompson, the joint world leader, hardly broke a sweat as she won her semi-final in 11.36 (-0.4m/s) beating Brasil's Vitoria Cristina Silva Rosa (11.40) and Trinidad's Kelly-Ann Baptiste (11.49).

Morrison was second in her semis, running 11.59 (0.3m/s) behind Trinidad's Michelle-Lee Ahye (11.37), both qualifying.

Dwyer, the Pan-Am Games 200m record holder, was second in the third men's semi-final in 10.32 seconds (-0.3m/s) behind Brasil's Paulo Andre Camilo, who won with 10.29 seconds.

Bailey was fifth in the first semi-final in 10.43 (0.3m/s) and did not advance.

Goule, the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, ran two minutes 02.68 seconds to easily win her 800m semi-final in the fastest time of the day, beating Barbados' Sade Sealy (2:03.23) and Trinidad's Alena Brooks (2:03.79).

Her teammate Jazmine Fray, who is still hunting the qualifying mark for the Doha World Championships to be held on Doha, Qatar, later this year, finished last in her semi-final in 2:10.14 minutes after an accident threw her off her rhythm.

Fray, the NCAA Division One outdoors champion, was well set with about 250 metres to go when Canada's Maite Bouchard was tripped and fell in front of her and the Jamaican was forced to stop before resuming her race; but by then the leaders were long gone.

Meanwhile, three intermediate hurdlers, both women, Rushell Clayton and Rhonda Whyte and men's national champion Kemar Mowatt all advanced to Thursday's finals after qualifying from yesterday's semi-finals.

First-time national senior champion Clayton was second in her race in 55.93 seconds behind Cuba's Zurian Hechavarria, who ran a personal best 55.00 seconds. Whyte was third in her semis in 56.47 seconds behind Puerto Rico's Grace Juliette Claxton (56.30) and Sage Watson of Canada (56.37).

Mowatt ran a well-measured race to place second in his heat, running 49.84 seconds, beaten to the finish line by American Amere Lattin (49.75).

Romel Lewis was sixth in his heat in 50.87 seconds and failed to move on.

Today, Gayle, who was second at the NACAC championships in Canada last year and fourth at the Commonwealth Games, is the joint fourth-ranked male long jumper in the world with his personal best 8.32m done last month in London and is a medal candidate.

He will have to contend with America's world leader Jeffrey Henderson and Cuba's enigmatic Juan Miguel Echevarria, who leads the IAAF world rankings and have won three Diamond League events so far this season.

Riley, who is better known as a decathlete, will be seeking the IAAF World Championships qualifying mark of 8.17m after getting a personal best 7.95m at the JAAA National Senior Championships in June.

O'Dayne Richards will be seeking his second Pan-American Games gold after wining four years ago in Canada. He also won the CAC Senior title last year but faces a strong field led by Brazil's Darlan Romani, who is the second best thrower in the world this year with 22.61m, well past the Jamaican's Games record 21.69m.

The USA's Jordan Geist, the NACAC Under-23 champion, and Canada's Timothy Nedow, bronze medallist in the last two Commonwealth Games, will also have podium ambitions.

Miller, who is also seeking a Doha qualifying mark of 20.70m, has a season's best 20.61m but threw his lifetime best 20.93m last year.

The men's 400m could be one of the most competitive in the early stages of the competition and Jamaica's Demish Gaye and Terry Thomas will have to work to get to the finals.

Thomas will also be seeking the qualifying mark of 45.30 seconds after running a lifetime best of 45.47 seconds at the national trials in June.

The Bahamian Steven Gardiner, Barbados' Jonathan Jones and Trinidad and Tobago's Machel Cedenio could start as medal favourites with Costa Rica's Nerey Brenes and Luguelin Santos of the Dominican Republic, as well as Grenada's Bralon Taplin, all fighting for a lane in the final.

Shaunae Miller of the Bahamas will start favourite to take the gold in the women's 400m, but Shericka Jackson, who ran a lifetime best 49.78 seconds at the National Championships in June, should also finish on the podium.

Anastasia Leroy will be the other Jamaican entry in the quarter-mile, while American Courtney Okolo is also expected to chase one of the medals.

Megan Tapper and Yanique Thompson are the Jamaicans in the 100m hurdles semi-finals today where the USA's Sharika Nelvis and Canada's Phylicia George are also taking part.