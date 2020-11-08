Dane Nelson electrifies 'Park' with five-timer

Former three-time champion jockey Dane Nelson, with one of his most successful days in the saddle since starting his career in 2002, booted home an electrifying five-timer on the 11-race card to close the gap in the Jockey's Championship at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Despite the presence of the $1-million Kenneth Mattis Memorial Trophy feature, it was all Nelson as the excitement surrounded the bustling rider, who cut Anthony Thomas' lead to six wins after starting the day 10 behind.

Nelson's most successful day in the saddle came on November 17, 2013, when he rode six winners. Those wins earned Nelson nomination for the National Sportsman and Sportswoman People's Choice Award.

Nelson, who had secured eight mounts on the day, started his celebration in the second race when he drove home Coralando to victory over seven furlongs (1,400m) for trainer Patrick Lynch. Coralando won by 2 ½ lengths in a time of 1:26.2 minutes.

Nelson continued in the very next race as he brought the Michael Marlowe-trained Gambler with a telling run in deep stretch to beat Zabratone (Nicholas Hibbert) by half-length going eight-and-a-half furlongs (1,700m). The winning time was 1:49.1.

His third came in the next race after piloting two-year-old Go Deh Girl, trained by Anthony Nunes, to an easy five-length win going over five furlongs (1,000m) on the round course. The dark bay American-bred filly won in a time of 1:01.2.

Nelson's fourth came in the eighth race aboard Faulyna Forever, who won the maiden condition race over seven-and-half furlongs (1,500m). Faulyna Forever, trained by Oniel Markland, was able to get up in time to beat Dream of Mine by three parts of a length in 1:38.3.

The cap came for Nelson in the ninth event aboard 2018 Jamaica Derby winner Drone Strike, who was a head in front of Lazer Light going six furlongs (1,200m). Drone Strike, who won in a time of 1:15.1, gave trainer Lynch his second winner on the day.

With those wins, Nelson took his tally for the season to 64 wins behind Thomas with 70 wins. Thomas had one winner in Mr Universe, who won the seventh race. Thomas led Nelson by as many 17 wins in mid October.

Also with two winners was breeder, owner and trainer Carl Anderson, who won with Twilight Lady (Christopher Mamdeen) in the first race and City Counsel (Jerome Innis) in the fifth event.

Meanwhile, the Kenneth Mattis Memorial Trophy feature was won by Roy Rogers, owned by Faye Lee, trained by Dennis Lee and ridden by Raddesh Roman. Roy Rogers won the nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) event by 8 ½ lengths in a time of 1:54.2.

Racing continues on Friday.

