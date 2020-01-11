DaSilva, Cariah hundreds silence Scorpions

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Joshua DaSilva stroked a maiden first-class hundred and Yannic Cariah his fourth, as Trinidad and Tobago Red Force's batsmen dominated Jamaica Scorpions on day two of their first-round match in the Regional Four-Day Championship here yesterday.

The 21-year-old DaSilva top-scored with an unbeaten 113 while Cariah, 27, struck exactly 100 not out, two innings that helped fire the hosts to a massive 460 for four declared in their first innings at the Brian Lara Stadium.

Off-spinner Bryan Charles then snatched two wickets as Scorpions stumbled before recovering to reach the close on 94 for three, with Paul Palmer unbeaten on 31 and West Indies limited overs star Rovman Powell on 25 not out.

Scorpions trail by 366 runs heading into today's day three.

The day, however, belonged to DaSilva and Cariah, especially after Captain Darren Bravo added only 16 to his overnight 50, to dash hopes of a century for the elegant left-hander.

Overall, he faced 166 deliveries in a shade under four hours and counted five fours and two sixes, extending his fourth-wicket stand with DaSilva to 86, after Red Force resumed the day on 241 for three.

With the score on 300, however, he played across a full length delivery on leg stump from seamer Derval Green, who was Scorpions' best bowler with two for 97, and was adjudged lbw.

There was no further success for Scorpions as Red Force were then carried by a superb, unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 160 between DaSilva and Cariah.

In only his ninth first-class outing, the right-handed DaSilva faced 211 deliveries in just over five hours and struck eight fours and six.

Meanwhile, Cariah carved out seven fours and two sixes in a knock requiring only 135 balls in just over 2 ½ hours.

Needing a strong reply, Scorpions were handed a decent start of 32 from Captain and Test opener John Campbell (16) and Assad Fudadin (9) before Charles intervened.

He first trapped Campbell lbw, five balls after Fudadin perished at the hands of fast bowler Terrance Hinds, and then returned to bowl Test batsman Jermaine Blackwood for six.

Tottering on 53 for three, Scorpions were stabilised by Palmer and Powell who have so far put on 41 in an unbroken fourth-wicket partnership.