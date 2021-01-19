DaSilva shines in makeshift practice

DHAKA, Bangladesh (CMC) — Opener Joshua DaSilva hit a half-century as West Indies warmed up for Wednesday's opening One-Day International (ODI) with an intra-squad match yesterday.

The right-hander, poised to make his debut in the three-match series, made 56 from 69 balls while all-rounder Rovman Powell chipped in with 49 and opener Sunil Ambris, 39.

However, there was only a single innings constituting 47 overs in the match, which was originally listed as a tour fixture on the itinerary.

The right-handed DaSilva featured in an opening stand of 82 with Ambris before adding a further 47 for the second wicket with Nkrumah Bonner who got 21.

DaSilva stroked half-dozen fours and a six while Ambris faced 52 balls and counted four fours and a six.

When three wickets fell for 13 runs in the space of 20 balls, Powell arrived to belt four fours and three sixes in a breezy 40-ball knock as he put on 44 for the fifth wicket with Andre McCarthy who made 19.

The innings eventually folded for 258 with left-armed seamer Raymon Reifer (2-42) and left-armed spinner Akeal Hosein (2-46), finishing with two wickets apiece.

West Indies have had limited practice in the build-up to the ODI series. They arrived here eight days ago and spent the first three days in isolation, in keeping with the COVID-19 health protocols for the tour.

And Head Coach Phil Simmons rued the lack of extensive preparation for the series.

“It is never enough for me,” he said, ahead of yesterday's practice game.

“I think that I would have liked the sort of time we had in New Zealand – but this is what we have, and we try to fit in as much as we can in that period.”

West Indies are touring with a second-string side after several senior players declined selection due to fears over the COVID-19 situation here.

Jason Mohammed, without an international game in 2 ½ years, will lead the side in the series.

Simmons said yesterday's practice match would help tour selectors put the finishing touches on the final XI for the opening match.

“We are close enough [to finalising the XI] but the practice game will be the best indicator,” said the former West Indies all-rounder.

“It will give us the notice that we need and give us [an] idea of what the players bring to the table in a game situation.”

The first two ODIs are carded for the capital city here with the final match on January 25 slated for Chattogram.