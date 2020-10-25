David Lazarus to defend rare 'full hundred' in Tony Kelly Skeet Classic

David Lazarus was the happiest man at the Jamaica Skeet Club in 2019 when he shot a perfect hundred in the Tony Kelly Skeet Classic.

That was the first time in 21 years that such a score was shot at the club. Lazarus was the man on the station at that time with squad mate Tony Kelly.

This time around he is hoping to repeat that feat when action gets underway today.

“I am looking forward to another great tournament. I am ready to go and give it my best as long s the rain allows us to shoot” says Lazarus.

The top junior on the day was David Wong, who shot 93.

The outstanding female shooter was Wendy McMaster, who shot 84 from D Class.

The top shooters in the classes were: A Class — Ray McMaster, 92, B Class; David Wong, 93, C Class; Andrew Hopwood, 95, D Class; Wendy McMaster, 84, E Class, Kirk Lalah, 84, while Hunters or Beginners Class went to Winston Quest 75.

The competition will be shot in four rounds of skeet (25 in each) totaling 100 birds, while three skeet fields were used. Each field has eight stations.

Jordan Samuda, president of the Jamaica Skeet Club, said: “I am excited to begin the 2020/21 season with the Tony Kelly Skeet Classic. This event is in honour of our founder Tony Kelly and is always well received and supported by our members and guests. We have taken all the necessary precaution by implementing our health and safety protocols to create and maintain a safe environment for all participants.

“With good weather, I am confident we'll have a good day with the best skeet shooters in Jamaica all registered and ready to go. Defending champion David Lazarus who shot 100 last year is well prepared but will be watching out for top skeet shooters Brett Thwaites, Christian Sasso, Ray McMaster and junior David Wong who are all hot on his heals.”

The Tony Kelly Skeet Classic began in 2016 and is held annually to commemorate the life of Tony Kelly, who founded the club in 1961. Kelly died in 2015. He was an outstanding skeet shooter who won numerous international awards and was a NSSA (National Skeet Shooting Association USA) hall of famer.

This year the Tony Kelly Skeet Classic will be conducted under strict Covid-19 conditions such as 'mask on', temperature checks, hand washing stations and social distancing. Additionally, the usual awards ceremony will not be held immediately after competition is completed. It will be at a later date.