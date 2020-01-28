Davis makes strong statement with 22.86 seconds at STETHS Invitational

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — Edwin Allen High School's Kevona Davis created a stir at Saturday's 38th staging of the St Elizabeth Technical Invitational track and field meet at STETHS Sports Complex in Santa Cruz, after she cruised to a mouth-watering 22.86 (1.0m/s), to win the Class One girls' 200m event.

Under a bright blue sky, the 18-year-old, who appeared trimmer than she has looked anytime before, controlled the race from the start, eased off the curve well ahead of the field in the first heat, and then opened up a massive lead before cruising through the finishing line as the large crowd rose to acknowledge what could be the start of yet another brilliant season.

Part of the acknowledgement and applause could have been fans wishing the supremely talented sprinter good health after injuries derailed her last three seasons, starting with a cramp in the final of the 100m at the last IAAF World Youth (Under-18) Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2017, where she managed a bronze after being the red-hot favourite for the gold.

That was the last time she would wear the national colours, as despite her usual brilliance in the sky blue of Edwin Allen High, she has not been in the best of health at the national trials.

The last two years she was expected to challenge the phenomenal Briana Williams, but could only watch as the US-born sprinter won the sprint double at the IAAF World Under-20 in Finland in 2018 and the Pan American Under-19 in San Jose, Costa Rica, last year.

On Saturday, however, Davis told the Jamaica Observer she was back to full health and ready for the 2020 season.

“I am feeling extremely happy; I am feeling great and feeling elated,” she said after flashing a brilliant smile and doing a little dance after winning her race.

Davis was entered for the women's 100m at the JAAA National Trials last June, but was a late scratch.

“I am feeling alive and well, thanks to God...I had a minor hamstring injury [last year], but the doctors told me that I am fine now, so I am ready and raring to go,” she noted.

Davis, who ran personal bests of 11.16 seconds in the 100m and 22.72 seconds in the 200m at the ISSA Boys' and Girls' Athletic Championship in 2018, says she is not setting any time targets for this season, but admits she is looking to run deep into the season.

“Yes, Champs and World Under-20 and all those meets are what I have planned for this year,” she ended.

— Paul Reid