Deacon answers Arnett's prayer with late winner

Live wire Damari Deacon struck in the 81st minute to propel Arnett Gardens to a 1-0 win over fierce rivals Tivoli Gardens in their Red Stripe Premier League game at Edward Seaga Sports Complex yesterday.

Substitute Deacon, who replaced Javoni Simms in minute 65, slotted home into an empty net after goalkeeper Davian Watkins failed to hold onto a left-footed strike from Renaldo Cephas.

Despite being a scrappy game, it was an important away win for Arnett Gardens following their 1-3 defeat to Humble Lion last week. They improved to eighth place on three points.

Tivoli Gardens, who lost 0-4 to The University of the West Indies (UWI) FC, remained pointless from two games to be at the bottom of the 12-team league.

Meanwhile, newcomers Molynes United continued their brilliant start with a come-from-behind 3-2 win over UWI FC and jumped to the top of the table with maximum six points.

At Effortville, Humble Lion moved up to second place with four points following their 1-1 draw with Mount Pleasant Football Academy, and the other newcomer, Vere United, stunned champions Portmore United 2-0 at Wembley Centre of Excellence, while Waterhouse clipped Dunbeholden 1-0.

It was the first home game for Tivoli Gardens this season and the first time in many years without the presence of long-standing club Chairman Edward Seaga, who passed away earlier this year.

But his face was all around as the players and management staff had a picture of the former Prime Minister etched onto their left sleeves.

Tivoli Gardens were in full orange while the visiting Arnett Gardens were decked in red and black candy stripe tops, white shorts and black socks.

Despite the keen rivalry over the years, the game didn't live up to expectation and was in fact, a drab one not pleasing to the eyes. Both teams coming off humiliating first-round defeats and were eager to kick-start their season in a cagey affair.

But just when it seemed both teams would end with a share of the points, Deacon popped up to break the home team heart by firing into an empty net. He was quickest to the loose ball after another substitute, Cephas, had a powerful low shot squirmed under the diving goalkeeper Watkins.

The diminutive Deacon, known as “Hustler”, then ran to the sideline closest to the Tivoli Gardens bench and engaged in what seemed to be a discussion with a fan before being mobbed by his celebrating teammates.

The game got colourful late on as a number of yellow cards were shown by referee Darren Davy, as six players were cautioned in the 90th minute and time added on.

However, the referee failed to act on a glaring bust-up between Dawayne Smith of Tivoli Gardens and Jamar Martin of Arnett Gardens in which both players were shoving each other in the face close to the fourth official before they were separated. No action was taken.

Nevertheless, it was the first win for new coach Alex Thomas and he was delighted.

“I must praise my players. Hats off to them and my coaching staff. We put in a lot of work coming into this game, seeing how we finished the last game with the concentration level of the players and they came in an executed really well and played to the 100 minutes — which is a plus,” said Thomas.

Meanwhile, a sombre Tivoli Gardens coach Phillip Williams said his team performed better than their last game, which was a plus.

“We were solid, we were consistent throughout the game and it's unfortunate the way we conceded. Leading up to that the referee obstructed the ball and the player and he should have called back the play leading up to the goal against us,” Williams asserted.

Teams: Tivoli Gardens — Damian Watkins, Kemar Flemmings, Barrington Pryce, Kavon Wilson, Nathaniel Leslie, Rochane Smith, Shavar Campbell (Tkiven Garnett 13th), Horace Ramsey (Trayvone Reid 60th), Dasha Satchell, Davion Garrison, Dawayne Smith (Stephen Barnett 68th)

Subs not used: Nicholas Clarke, Rodico Wellington, Jermaine Johnson, Junior McGregor

Booked: Wilson (38th), Leslie (90th), Flemmings (90th+3), Satchell (90th+4)

Arnett Gardens — Damian Hyatt, Deno Schaffe, Jamar Martin, Michael Webb, Shamar Pryce, Rickardo Oldham, Paul Wilson, Vishinul Harris, Lennox Russell (Lamar Nelson 78th), Javoni Simms (Damari Deacon 65th), Patrick Brown (Renaldo Cephas 62nd)

Subs not used: Tajay Griffiths, Jahwani Hinds, Odane Samuels, Steve Clarke

Booked: Hyatt (90th), Deacon (90th+3), Webb (90th+5)

Referee: Darren Davy

Assistant referees: Princess Brown, Melvin Reid

Fourth official: Aundre Hayden

Match commissary: Horace Lewis

Yesterday's results

Dunbeholden 0, Waterhouse 1

Humble Lion 1, Mount Pleasant 1

Molynes United 3, UWI 2

Tivoli Gardens 0, Arnett Gardens 1

Vere United 2, Portmore United 0