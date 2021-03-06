Decent performances the highlight at Excelsior

SEVERAL athletes produced outstanding performances at the Jamaica Administrative Athletics Association (JAAA) Qualification Trials held at Courtney Walsh Oval at Excelsior High School last Saturday.

Of the performances, first-year Class Two athletes Aaron McKenzie from Kingston College (KC) and Omarion Constable from Excelsior High School said they welcomed the return of track and field competition.

McKenzie, who will be 15 years old next month, leapt 1.95 metres like he did in Class Three two years ago, and said he can go much higher.

“This is only the beginning, and with more meets to look forward to I think that there is a possibility I will go higher, as my preparation will be intensified,” McKenzie said.

The 15-year-old Constable is hoping to further the distance of 5.32 metres,which she recorded in the long jump at Excelsior, with much better distances before the Girls' Championships. She has a best of 5.70 metres.

Meanwhile, Akiel Hanchard from KC won the open javelin with a throw of 62.81 metres ahead of Andre Raymond from St Jago (61.97m) and Odain Harris from Calabar (55.65m).

Kobe Lawrence from Calabar High won the Class One shot put with a throw of 17.97 metres. Jordan Hibbert won the Class Two triple jump with 15.10m ahead of Anthony Willis with 13.27m.

Kimani Thomas from St Jago won the Class One boys' high jump with 1.75 metres, while the Class Two boys' long jump was won by Aaron McKenzie from KC with 1.95 metres, ahead of teammate Aaron Thomas, and Omarion Walford from St Jago with 1.85m.

Kimani Thomas also took the Class One long jump with 6.87m ahead of Nicolas Francis from KC with 6.57m and Chad Gordon from St Jago (6.52m).

Anthony Willis from KC won the Class Two long jump with 7.04m, outperforming Balvin Israel from St Jago with 6.98m.

The Class Three boys' high jump was won by Shamarie Kelly from KC with 1.65m ahead of teammate Zacrey Bennett with 1.35m.

The Class Two boys' discus throw was won by Zachery Campbell from Jamaica College (JC) with 51.67m, ahead of Shaiquan Dunn from St Jago 49.17m and Matthew Blake from Calabar (42.87m).

In the girls' events, Latavia Galloway from St Jago High was the winner of the open javelin with a throw of 37.96m, while Kailia Davidson-Edwards from St Jago High captured the Class One shot put with 12.11m ahead of Gabrielle Henry from Excelsior with 11.57m.

Velecia Williams from Hydel High was first in the Class One long jump with 5.93m ahead of teammate Oneka Wilson with 5:43m.

Rihanna Lugg won the Class Three high hump with 1.50m while Kailia Wilson from Hydel took the Class Three long lump by leaping 4.50m.

The Class One discus throw was won by Kimala Hinds from Clarendon College with a throw of 44.72m, which was one of the highlight performances of the meet.

Velecia Williams took the open triple jump with a leap of 12.31m. Tafada Wright from St Jago won the Class Two shot put throw with 14.02m, ahead of Britany Johnson from Camperdown High (13.98m), and Jamora Alves with 13.66m.

Akelia Wilson from Hydel took the Class Three discus throw with 35.41m from Treisha Parchment of Excelsior (29.38m) and Rihanna Biggs of St Jago with 27.82m.