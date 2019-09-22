Harbour View vs Portmore United — Defending champs desperate to get off the mark

Defending champions Portmore United will hunt their first point, while Harbour View Football Club (FC) aim to resume winning ways when they meet in what should be an intriguing Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) encounter at Harbour View Stadium today.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00pm.

For Portmore United, it will be an opportunity to find some semblance of form and begin their climb up the points standing from 11th position, after losing all three games so far in what could possibly be their worst start to a season.

Harbour View, on the other hand, will be aiming to capitalise on Portmore United's poor run of form to return to winning ways, following a 7-0 defeat to last year's beaten finalist Waterhouse a week ago. They are currently in third position on six points.

Portmore United's Head Coach Ricardo “Bibi” Gardner, who left Harbour View last season after a string of poor results, will be hoping to leave the compound on a high by putting one in the win column, especially with Harbour View slightly wounded from their last result.

Despite 0-3, 0-2 and 0-1 losses to Molynes United, Vere United, and Dunbeholden FC, respectively, Gardner is backing his team to flip their fortunes if they are to retain the title for a third-consecutive season.

“It's still early; we still have 30 games to go and we also have work to do, no doubt about that. We will continue to work on the training ground on the things we need to work on,” said Gardner.

The former Reggae Boy will be hoping for a clinical display from attacking players Roshane Sharpe, Shai Smith, Hardley Barnes, Chivaldi Edwards, Rondee Smith, Andre Lewis, and Cory Burke, while Emelio Rousseau, Tevin Shaw, Ryan Wellington and Damian Williams will be charged with keeping the defensive and midfield lines intact.

Harbour View entered their previous contest on high, following 2-1 and 3-0 wins over Mount Pleasant and Cavalier, respectively. But they were brought back down to earth by Waterhouse with a scoreline that most certainly would have bruised their ego.

Still, Harbour View's Technical Director Greg Bartley, who blamed indiscipline for the catastrophic loss, is not expecting a repeat of that shambolic performance at any point during the remainder of the season.

“We had a little indiscipline — we weren't marking correctly in defence and players started to move out of position rather than correct it. There was some quarrelling and it created a whole chain reaction in the team.

“We will just learn from our mistakes and I am sure that they will not make the same mistakes again,” Bartley noted.

If that assurance is anything to go by, then Ezron Simpson, Mark Alves, Bebeto McDonald, Trevor Tingling, Oshane Staple, Tavis Grant, Kevon Farquharson, John Luca Levee, Kemar Bennett, Romario Campbell, Norman Campbell, and Tevin Scott could make it an unpleasant welcome for Gardner and his team.

In three meetings last season, Portmore United won once with a 2-0 result, while the other two fixtures ended 1-1 and 0-0, which is an indicator that the points can go either way in today's contest, if not shared.