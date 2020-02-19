Defiant Price vows to continue Humble Lion fight
Humble Lion Football Club suffered a bitter 0-1 loss away to Waterhouse FC on Sunday after missing a number of easy scoring chances that could possibly have earned them all three points.
The Clarendon-based team has spent most of the season in the top four of the league and could have closed the gap on the Red Stripe Premier League leaders to just two points with a win and moved into third place in the standing.
Instead, they remain in fourth position — eight points off the top with just seven games remaining in the regular season.
But even as the chances of finishing top of the league slipped away, Humble Lion Head Coach Andrew Price remains defiant as he and his team remain focused on the ultimate prize, winning the Red Stripe Premier League.
Price was honest in his post-game assessment at Drewsland after appearing very dejected on the sidelines at the final whistle.
“Yes, I am very disappointed. We got a lot of chances today and we should have really put them away,” he said.
“Probably on another day we would have converted those but you know that is what football is about; it's about ups and downs. It has ebbs and flows and I think we needed to be a lot more decisive in the areas,” he continued.
Price was thus able to identify positives in a desperately disappointing situation and was philosophical in accepting the result.
“We gave up one late by giving up that very soft penalty, which we shouldn't have really given up. But otherwise, I thought we gave as good as we got and there are some things that we saw that we can continue to work on. We just needed to have converted today [Sunday] but sometimes football is like that.”
The former Boys' Town man thought the situation provided significant learning experiences that his team could use going forward.
“I think we played well — we dominated for long periods, we moved the ball around pretty well — I just think that we needed to be clinical in front of the goal today.
“We got some gilt-edged chances that we should have put away that we didn't put away. On another day we would probably have put them away but that is how football is at times, and we have to just learn from the experience.”
Price then promised that his team would continue to fight as they remain committed to their own plans.
“We are going to continue to work hard; we have been trusting the process and we will just continue to work hard.”
Fourth-place Humble Lion remain tied on 42 points with the third-place inactive champions Portmore United, who are currently participating in the Scotiabank Concacaf Club League.
— Dwayne Richards
