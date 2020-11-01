Den Street hard to beat in Cash Pot 'Only One For Me' Trophy

With the three-year-olds having their day yesterday, the two-year-olds now take the spotlight as they begin the hunt for Triple Crown glory in the Supreme Ventures Limited-sponsored series which kicks off with the Cash Pot “Only One For Me” Trophy event at Caymanas Park today.

Leading trainers Anthony Nunes and Wayne DaCosta are set to divide most of the $3.25-million purse between them, with both men saddling five of the six runners in the six furlongs (1,200m) Graded Stakes contest fitted as the penultimate event on a nice-looking nine-race programme.

Post time for the event is 3:40 pm, with first post being 11:30 am.

Quite a few exciting prospects have already emerged in the two-year-old season, and today's first leg of the Triple Crown series will showcase six of them — two from the Nunes barn, three conditioned by DaCosta and one saddled by Ian Parsard.

Though all may seem good and well with these horses sprinting in the early stage of their careers, it is the horses with the ability to stretch out successfully who will take that next crucial step when all is said and done.

As such, today's event, over a competitive journey, should provide further clarity about these runners and their potential to possibly get a distance of ground later on in their careers.

That said, Nunes' Santorini and DaCosta's Den Street — to be ridden by leading riders Dane Nelson and Anthony Thomas, respectively — are the front runners to land this trophy event and get the ball rolling on their Triple Crown aspirations.

Santorini was an impressive winner on debut when winning the Rhoel Rhoden Memorial Trophy over five-and-a-half furlongs on October 17. Santorini came from behind to win a length and a quarter in a time of 1:07.0 minutes.

Even though that field was not the most competitive of the two-year-old crop this season, Santorini packs the class and talent and is likely to relish the additional real estate here.

Hoist the Mast, the other runner conditioned by Nunes, was also victorious on debut, defeating She's A Wonder by a short head over four furlongs straight in a time of 46.1 seconds. While Hoist The Mast is a capable runner and possesses a lot of scope for improvement, she will have her hands full against the big boys Santorini and Den Street.

Den Street is the only juvenile in the race to win two races, both of which came over five-and-a-half furlongs. First he clocked 1:07.0 minutes on September 12 and then 1:06.3 minutes on September 27.

Based on those performances, Den Street has established himself as the best of this lot and should prove a tough nut to crack.

Den Street's stable companion Super Duper won on debut over three furlongs, but weakened into third when beaten by the colt over five and a half furlongs, after leading most of the way.

Super Duper seems to be a short runner, and as such, is expected to do her running from early before giving away in deep stretch.

The other DaCosta runner Miniature Man won in a fast time on last over four furlongs straight in 45.4 seconds. This followed a fifth-place finish behind Den Street on debut over five and a half furlongs, where he, like Super Duper, weakened out of contention.

Still, Miniature Man does possess good ability and is forward enough to hang around for a share of the spoils.

Meanwhile, She's A Wonder is the only maiden in the race, finishing as runner up in her two races so far. Parsard has fitted the blinkers in hopes that the filly will finally finish tops here, but that seems a daunting task and she might very well have to again settle for a minor share.

Ones to Watch

Race 1) Dash Board/Jason's Gold/Reloaded/Twilight Storm/Danceallnight

Race 2) Lava Boy/Billiejo/Triple Seven/D's Choice

Race 3) April Spirit/Ratio/Moviestar/Congrats Suckie/Pure Heart

Race 4) Awesome Glitter/Lady Rattapur/Out On A Limb/Time For A Kola

Race 5) Drummer Boy/Secret Traveller/Legality/Nuclear Thunder/Mr Universe

Race 6) DenDen/Tomohawk/Kholbear/Dodge This Link/Cold Pursuit

Race 7) Band of Gold/Sir Arjun Baba/Storm Valley/Fearless Treblav

Race 8) Santorini/Hoist the Mast/She's A Wonder/Den Street

Race 9) Gorgeous Gift/Queen Deftiny/Born Diplomat/Smoke Haze/Sniper Man