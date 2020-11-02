Den Street gets up in time for Cash Pot 'Only One For Me' Trophy

Making use of the sloppy conditions, the Wayne DaCosta-conditioned Den Street, under a well-timed ride from jockey Anthony Thomas, got up in the nick of time to nip Hoist The Mast and She's A Wonder on the wire in the 16th running of the $3.25-million Cash Pot 'Only One For Me' Trophy at Caymanas Park yesterday.

The graded stakes race for native-bred two-year-olds going over six furlongs (1,200m) was the first leg of the rich and prestigious Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) Two-Year-Old Triple Crown Series. The second leg is scheduled for November 29, with the running of the Pick-3 Super Challenge Trophy over seven furlongs (1,400m) and final leg set to be run on December 27 with the SVL Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes over one mile (1,600m).

She's A Wonder (Dane Dawkins) and Hoist The Mast (Dick Cardenas) dictated the early fractions as they drew clear of the field approaching the half-mile (800m) turn with Den Street recovering from a slow start ahead of rounding horses coming into the lane.

When all seemed lost in deep stretch as She's A Wonder and Hoist The Mast looked strong up front battling for supremacy, Thomas produced Den Street for his effort and the bay colt responded well and got up in time for the win by a short head. The final time was a sluggish 1:14.1 minutes, as Den Street registered his third-consecutive win from as many starts.

Den Street, a bay colt by Northern Giant out of All For Pleasure by Alisios, was one of two winners for DaCosta and Thomas on the nine-race card as they later teamed up with Big Mama to win the Cash Pot “Xtra” Trophy over five furlongs (1000m) on the round course. Big Mama, who finished ninth in Saturday's first race over 1300 metres, rallied strongly against the rails to outbattle Born Diplomat close to home.

Also with two winner was jockey Dane Nelson, who won aboard Awesome Glitter in the fourth race for breeder/owner/trainer Michael Beecham and Legality in the fifth race for trainer Anthony Nunes.

Racing continues on Saturday.