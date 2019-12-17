Denbigh, Holmwood are ISSA all-island netball champs

DENBIGH High and Holmwood Technical High schools were crowned Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) All-Island Junior and Senior League netball champions, respectively, at Manchester High School courts last Wednesday.

The Janice Hancel-Walker-coached Denbigh turned the tables on defending champions Gaynstead High with a 22-15 victory to regain their hold on the championship.

And Holmwood Technical, coached by Karlene Graham-Powell, defeated defending All-Island Senior League champions Excelsior High 40-36 to capture the title.

Denbigh's Hancel-Walker said it was a good feeling dethroning Gaynstead.

“I expected the challenge from Gaynstead would have been much more competitive, but once the game progressed and the girls got more comfortable, they were able to execute what they learnt in training,” the coach said.

Meanwhile, Holmwood's Graham-Powell said it was sweet revenge to have beaten Excelsior High this time around.

“It was a very good and competitive championship game as it was not a runaway win for Holmwood, as Excelsior played well, especially with their two shooters.”

She explained that her shooters did not finish well in the third quarter and as a result Excelsior capitalised to level the scores at 29-29 at the break.

Holmwood Technical are expected to represent Jamaica next year in the AFNA High Schools Summer Championships to be held either in Trinidad and Tobago or St Kitts and Nevis.

In the Junior League final the winners led 5-3 at the first quarter and 10-9 at half-time. Denbigh held a 16-11 lead at the third-quarter break before pulling away to win comfortably.

— Gerald Reid