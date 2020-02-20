Denbigh humiliate Wolmer's Boys', Excelsior get mixed results in ISSA hockey

Wolmer's Boys' School were victims of a demolition on Tuesday in the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association/Jamaica Hockey Federation (ISSA/JHF) tournament.

The maroon-clad lads gifted Denbigh a win of 16 goals while allowing them a clean sheet. Leading the firing squad for the Clarendonians was Daniel Powell, who fell one goal shy of a dozen. He opened and closed the score; the first coming within a minute of the contest, his final blow came in minute 48. Between those goals, Powell would find the back of the net in minutes eight, 11, 18, 23, and 24 to make the double hat-trick. He then added others in the 34th, 39th, 42nd, and 46th minutes.

Accompanying him on the scorecard were Shawn Arensavia, Richard Piper, and Ranjay Watson. Arensavia copped a hat-trick of his own, his first goal coming in the 21st to make the score then 6-0. Minutes 28 and 43 were his other hallmarks. As for Piper and Watson, they added singles in the 12th and 31st minutes, respectively.

Denbigh's girls had also been victorious on the day, opening action with a 1-0 win over Excelsior. The lone shot to cop the three points was guided home by Whitney Williams in the 38th minute.

Between those wins for Denbigh, Excelsior High School got some consolation when their male charges eased by York Castle High School 4-0. Sheldon Clarke notched the first in the 24th, and Kallai Ferguson was quick to double that advantage in the 27th. The 38th minute saw Daville Almond make it 3-0, with Sadaino Willis putting the icing on the cake in the 41st minute.

Another door of opportunity awaits as action resumes today at Mona Hockey Turf. It will, however, be short a meeting as the girls' game between Immaculate Conception High School and Alpha Academy has been postponed.

For the boys, Group A will see St Andrew Technical High School looking to better Mona High School. That contest is set for 2:00 pm. The second and last for the day will put Jamaica College against Kingston College. Jamaica College are the sole team with a perfect record, but they sit behind Denbigh, who have played four games.

Kingston College sit third with a slim chance of moving up even if they were to upset Jamaica College today.