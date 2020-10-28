Derby field whittles down to 11

The draw of post position for the historic 100th staging of the Jamaica Derby took place yesterday at Caymanas Park and the entry list includes 11 of the top native-bred three-year-olds in training at present for what is now the third and final leg of the Triple Crown.

Triple Crown series of races are being run out of their traditional order due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which disrupted much of the racing calendar.

The Jamaica Derby, slated for Saturday, is sponsored by Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL), through its newest and most popular mobile betting platform, MBet. The race will run over 12 furlongs (2,400m) for a purse of $6.5 million.

Winner of the Jamaica St Leger Nipster, from the barn of Gary Subratie, is drawn at post position five with Linton Steadman back in the saddle. Subratie's Wow Wow, who won the 2000 Guineas and finished second to stable companion Nipster in the recent St Leger, is drawn at post position seven with Robert Halledeen astride. Subratie's third runner in the line-up is Another Affair, who will have Jerome Innis in the saddle, and drawn at post position four.

“Everybody is training good and going in the right direction for the race. It is left to be seen how they perform on Derby day, but I am expecting good runs from my horses,” Subratie told the Jamaica Observer.

Champion trainer Anthony Nunes has only one runner in this year's Derby in Oneofakind, who came home a close third behind Nipster and Wow Wow. Oneofakind will break from post position six with Dane Nelson in his back.

Nunes expects a good run from his charge. “I think Oneofakind will run well. He has been training well and I expect he will run well.”

Many-time champion trainer Wayne DaCosta as well as Ian Parsard both have two runners in the line-up. DaCosta will saddle Fearless Champion, who will break from post position 11 with Anthony Thomas in the irons, and King Arthur, who is at post position nine and will have Phillip Parchment in the saddle.

Parsard's runners are Double Crown at post position three with Dane Dawkins aboard and Mahogany at post position eight with Omar Walker.

The field is completed by Money Monster, trained by three-time Derby-winner rider Fitzroy Glispie, and will be ridden by Orlando Foster. He will break from the inside number one post; Shepanza, trained by Richard Azan with Dick Cardenas aboard, will run from post position two; and Green Gold Rush, trained by Junior Small with Shane Ellis in the irons, will break from post position 10.