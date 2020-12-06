Diamond League reinstates five disciplines discarded this season

PARIS, France (AFP) —World Athletics said yesterday the five disciplines controversially omitted from the Diamond League meetings this year, including the 200 metres and triple jump, will be reinstated to the programme.

The reintroduction of those two disciplines plus the 3000m steeplechase, the 5000m and the discus for the circuit of the world's most prestigious meetings brings the number back up to 32, with 16 for men and 16 for women.

The decision was welcomed by reigning world and Olympic triple jump champion Christian Taylor, one of the most vocal critics of the decision to remove his event this year.

“The efforts made toward reinstating the previously removed disciplines are perceived as a tremendous success,” the American said in a statement from World Athletics.

Field events will be given a new status in the meetings, packed into a two-hour window to “give them their own stand-alone moments of focus and drama”, World Athletics said.

A qualifying round followed by a final will be introduced for the long jump, triple jump, shot put, javelin and discus.

The three athletes with the longest jumps and throws in the qualifying rounds will meet in a final where all previous results will be wiped from the board as they compete for first, second and third place.

The 2021 Diamond League season is scheduled to begin in Rabat, Morocco on May 23 and will culminate in a two-day final in Zurich on September 8-9.