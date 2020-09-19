Digicel 5K goes global with launch of virtual run/walk/wheel event

Taking the usual fun and excitement from the streets of downtown Kingston into the online space, the annual Digicel 5K Run for Special Needs is going virtual this year to attract an even wider global audience of participants.

This innovative approach will ensure that the foundation is able to continue its annual tradition of raising funds for Jamaica's Special Needs community, while helping people to keep fit while maintaining social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual race will allow everyone — near or far — to compete in the 5K anytime, anywhere, from October 1-31. Local participants can register for a fee of $1,500. Persons overseas pay only US$20 to sign-up. They can choose to complete the 5K distance individually, in groups, on a treadmill at home, in the gym, on a running track or at their usual running/jogging route.

Participants will receive virtual bibs, be able to track their performance and submit their times online. They'll also receive a commemorative certificate and other cool digital prizes, simply for working up a sweat in aid of Jamaica's Special Needs charities.

“We're taking the Jamaican Special Needs community to the world by going virtual,” said Charmaine Daniels, chief executive officer of the Digicel Jamaica Foundation. “For the past nine years, local participants have been helping us to create a world where no one gets left behind by signing up for our 5K. This year, we are reaching out to Jamaicans around the world, and anyone who loves a challenge to get involved and help our friends in the special needs community to reach their full potential.”

The Digicel 5K Virtual Run will incorporate mobile applications such as the My Digicel App, BiP, and D'Music to bring the Virtual 5K to life for participants.

“Our virtual 5K proves that, despite the pandemic, everyone can participate in an event that will directly benefit our Special Needs community,” said Allison Philbert, chief executive officer of Digicel Jamaica. “We're using the power of our digital platforms to make it happen, and to bring everyone together as we continue to promote continued physical activity during these trying times.”

Since 2012, the Digicel Foundation has raised $61.5 million (US$425,000) to assist school renovations, provide scholarships to students with special needs. The funds have also been used to pay for professional services, including therapy and to support skills training programmes. Now virtual, with a wider reach to participants, the organisers are aiming to raise $10 million (US$70,000) for five Special Needs organisations in Jamaica. These institutions can now apply for funding at digiceljamaicafoundation.com by September 30. Successful beneficiaries will be announced during the first week of October.

Registration for the Digicel 5K Virtual Run is now open on RunningEventsJA.com. Persons can also donate by sending a text with the message, “I Can for Special Needs” to (876)444-2498, for $50 per text. Magna Rewards Jamaica customers can also redeem their points for donation to the Digicel Foundation by visiting the Magna website. Additional donations will also be accepted at Paymaster Jamaica branches and internationally via Paymaster-Online.com.