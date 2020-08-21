Digicel and CPL bring T20 cricket into homes

The biggest party in sport is back, and now fans can enjoy the experience from the comfort of their homes in a whole new way.

Digicel and Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have committed to bringing the ultimate CPL experience to persons at home or on-the-go.

With the COVID-19 pandemic altering the way things are done, this year, through Digicel's digital platforms and services, Hero CPL will be available in 22 countries via the SportsMax app. The competition started with a bang on August 18 with 2019 runners-up, the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) facing 2018 champions the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR).

Hardcore fans of the series may remember that it was this same pairing in the 2018 finals that led to the Knight Riders' victory, and it was victory again for the Knight Riders who won by four wickets.

This year, Digicel has enhanced the digital experience by providing a complete 360 approach through various digital services. This includes live coverage and recaps by SportsMax, SportsMax add-ons available through MyDigicel app, CPL content through the SportsMax and D'Music channels on BiP, and CPL-themed playlists available on the Caribbean's sickest music platform, D'Music.

Digicel Home & Entertainment and social media platforms will also be in on the action with live matches, updates and exciting giveaways, including nine 55-inch flat screen TVs for fans watching on the SportsMax app.

Tari Lovell, Digicel group sponsorship manager, said: “This has been an unprecedented year for everyone, Digicel and Hero CPL included, but with challenges also comes innovation, and by working along with the CPL team, and leveraging our digital services and platforms, we've been able to create a format for this year's competition that is not only unique, but also allows fans to relive that CPL party atmosphere, safely in their homes. We know that the CPL team has put in place all the necessary precautions to reduce the threat of the COVID-19 virus and we anticipate a safe and exciting 2020 season. We look forward to partying digitally with fans and friends at home and across the world.”

Michael Hall, tournament operations director for CPL said: “We have gone above and beyond to make sure that we provide a safe environment for all involved. We put the health and well-being of everyone involved first, and have put in place protocols in accordance with the Trinidad & Tobago Ministry of Health and the CPL Medical Advisory Committee. Everyone who has travelled for the competition has tested negative for COVID-19 and we will continue to be vigilant as we execute what we anticipate will be another exciting CPL tournament.”

There are 33 matches for the 2020 season which culminates with the final on September 10 and all matches will take place in Trinidad & Tobago.