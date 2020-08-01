Digicel appoints Briana Williams as brand ambassador

Digicel yesterday announced teenage sprint sensation, World Under-20 100m and 200m champion, Briana Williams as its brand ambassador.

Recognised as one of the fastest rising stars in global track and field following her brilliant display of speed in copping the sprint double at the World Under-20 Championships in Finland in 2018, Williams has developed a remarkable record of achievement in the sport. She will bring her unique composition of energy, talent and willpower to inspire and motivate and captivate customers over the next three years.

In her role as Digicel brand ambassador, Williams will get up close and personal with Digicel customers — digitally and otherwise — as she empowers them to live their best digital lives. The innovative partnership will see her engaging in online conversations with customers about the latest apps, products and services and empowering youth athletes via motivational and mentorship sessions.

Digicel will also support Williams in her passion for giving back by providing technology solutions for young people that will help them develop and grow.

Nasha-Monique Douglas, chief marketing officer for Digicel Jamaica, said: “With extreme delight and boundless confidence, we welcome Briana as our newest brand ambassador. She is truly an inspiration to many, and we are very optimistic about what this means for the future of our relationship with our customers, as she helps to accelerate us along this new path to becoming their digital lifestyle partner.”

In accepting her new role, young Williams beamed, “This is a dream come true for me and so I feel humbled and grateful to be representing such an iconic brand with such a rich history of supporting athletics in Jamaica. I look forward to representing Digicel the best way I can, alongside the other amazing ambassadors across sports and entertainment.”

Williams joins the growing galaxy of Digicel brand ambassadors, including living legend, the world's fastest man, Digicel Chief Speed Officer Usain Bolt; world-leading sprinter, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce; and Special Olympics champion, Alphanso Cunningham.

The star team also includes reggae storyteller, Jesse Royal, and legendary dancehall artiste, Bounty Killer.