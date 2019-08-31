Digicel Foundation kicks off 2019 5K Run for Special Needs

On Tuesday in bold and energetic fashion, the Digicel Foundation kicked off the launch of the 2019 Digicel 5K with strong support from a group of year-to-year participants and sponsors.

Held under the theme, 'I Can', the event featured a new format for selecting beneficiaries, a fashion show fronted by a spirited group of children with special needs, and an aerobic exercise session.

As excitement builds for the big event to be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 7:00 pm at the Digicel Headquarters in downtown Kingston, CEO of Digicel Foundation Karlene Dawson, introduced a new format for the selection of beneficiaries from this year's staging.

She made the call for special needs organisations to submit their applications, five of which will be selected to receive funding from the proceeds of the 2019 Digicel 5K. Applicants can each receive up to $2.5 million towards their projects. Special needs organisations are invited to submit their applications via www.digicelfoundation.org.

“Our new funding format will ensure that as many special needs organisations as possible get a chance to seek support,” Dawson said, before adding: “This is part of how we create a world where no one gets left behind, while having fun and increasing awareness about the progress being made within the special needs community.”

In 2018, the Digicel 5K attracted over 12,000 participants who contributed to a donation of $10 million to special needs causes.

The 2019 Digicel 5K will include lots of fun activities for friends and families to come out and enjoy. Managing Director of Running Events Jamaica Limited Alfred “Frano” Francis, highlighted that the much-talked-about Fun Zone will be abuzz with surprises this time around. During the launch, attendees got a sneak preview by testing their skills on an obstacle course.

Francis encouraged everyone to take advantage of 'early bird' registration by September 6, 2019, and pay only $1,500 per person. Thereafter, individual participants will pay $2,000 to register. For registration details and all the contribution tiers, everyone is invited to visit www.runningeventsja.com.

Pumped about all that the 2019 staging promises, attendees really got moving and sweating during an intense workout routine with a team from Express Fitness, during which Digicel CEO, Allison Philbert, worked up a sweat while flanked by two children from the Jamaica Down's Syndrome Foundation.

The 2019 Digicel 5K Run for special needs is made possible with the support of Running Events Jamaica, Tru-Juice, WATA, Honey Bun, Express Fitness, Jamaica Producers Group, Really Great Yogurt, and Excelsior Water Crackers.