Digicel helps Edwin Allen girls stay on track in the classroom

THE Edwin Allen High School girls' track and field team recently received a boost from Digicel which provided them with a smart TV, modem, and data to facilitate online learning from the school's 'track house'.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent shift to online learning have had a massive impact on the school's track team.

The reigning category champions of the annual Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Championships have seen a considerable reduction in the team's numbers– from close to 100 members down to only 40 since the start of the year as a result of the pandemic.

Head coach for Edwin Allen's girls' track team, Michael Dyke explained the challenges being faced by the team and expressed gratitude for the gifts from the telecoms provider.

“I am very grateful to Digicel for assisting the team. Since the start of the pandemic we have experienced serious issues accessing devices and a reliable Internet connection. COVID-19 has presented a major problem for us but this gift will provide greater access to online learning tools and improve the quality of their education going forward,” said Dyke.

Brand marketing manager for Digicel Jamaica, Reshima Kelly welcomed the partnership with Edwin Allen.

“Digicel strongly believes in the use of technology to facilitate learning. We are, therefore, happy for the opportunity to make online education a possibility for [the] Edwin Allen girls' track team. Edwin Allen has one of the best girls' track teams in the country and so, we are happy to assist the girls in staying on top in the classroom as well,” said Kelly.

Despite the shutdown of high school athletics since March of this year the Edwin Allen team members are ready to return to the track and defend their crown.

To this end, Dyke said: “We are very optimistic that Champs will return next year based on the developments in that area. We are looking forward to the resumption of competitions in the new year and the team is preparing to defend our title at the next staging of Champs.”