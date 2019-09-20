Digicel upgrades to new SportsMax app

Digicel has completed upgrades to its LTE network, which the company says doubles the usual LTE speed to allow glitch-free streaming of schoolboy football matches via the new SportsMax app which has replaced the Digicel PlayGo app from last season.

The new, updated SportsMax app allows convenience for fans who cannot be physically present at the matches.

Elon Parkinson, Digicel's public relations and communications manager, told the Jamaica Observer that users can watch the schoolboy football matches while on-the-go, facilitating their digital lifestyle.

“We know that our sports fans are always looking for ways to get in and stay in the game. That's why we want our reimagined SportsMax app to be in the hands of every football fan this season and beyond,” said Parkinson.

“The move, which is in-line with global trend of smartphones and tablets, will be broadcasted in high definition with expert analysis and commentary,” he noted.

Last year when Digicel regained sponsorship of the Manning Cup competition, they introduced the PlayGo app to great success.

However, the SportsMax app is said to boast a high-quality streaming product, offering a suite of sports content via the Internet to consumers. The video streaming app curates, highlights and delivers sport video.

Also, individuals can view Premier League matches, Digicel Grand Prix athletics series, Caribbean Premier League and many other sporting activities.

The SportsMax app is available for download on the Google Playstore for Andriod users and the AppStore for Iphone users.

Daily sports news from Jamaica and around the world, expert opinion and analysis, exclusive interviews, and a raft of features to keep every keen sports fan 'in the know' can be had on the app.

The App also has the ability to link to a big screen and will be offering a free view to all users.

If you miss the action, it allows you access to replays, highlights, features and documentaries on demand.

The telecommunications giant is pumping $75 million into the competition over the next three years, while introducing more innovative ways for students, alumni and fans to keep abreast of the action.

This is Digicel's second stint as sponsors after their previous five-year deal had expired in 2012.

— Howard Walker