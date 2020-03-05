Disabled Alex Fraser inspires JC to top 3 finish at JGA Inter-school Competition

Campion College won the third Jamaica Golf Association (JGA) Inter-school Golf Competition ahead of Hillel Academy, Jamaica College (JC) and St Andrew High School for Girls, but the most inspiring sight on Constant Spring Golf Course the final day of competition was Alex Fraser of JC.

The four-round competition employed a two-man scramble format with each team playing nine holes per round. The scramble format involves two-people teams.

Campion College won all four rounds to end with 16 points, followed by Hillel Academy on 12, JC with eight, and St Andrew High School for Girls on four.

But faced with the disability of being born without legs didn't deter Fraser from taking the course to contribute points to his team.

He describes playing the games as “a good feeling. The sport is like fun”.

Fraser admitted that his teammates “are pretty helpful; they always help around with the golf clubs”.

In terms of his game, he says, “I am good at putting.” He also admitted to liking “swimming and volleyball”, and is looking forward to playing in the Paralympics later this year.

His Coach Sean Green had a lot to say about him.

“I got Alex Fraser last year November when I took over the junior programme, the Jamaica College junior programme. Since then he's stayed interested in the game and the truth is, Alex is a multi-talented athlete and he just stuck with the game and he was determined to get better and better; and he's improved right across the weeks and he will continue to improve.

“We are also trying to work on getting him into the Paralympics and working on different aspects of his game that we can get him moving forward and really dominate where he is. His hand-eye co-ordination is unbelievable and hand power — his swing of the golf club is a little less than half of everybody else, and he is hitting the golf ball just as long as some of the other kids.

“I try and find different ways...what I will do is go on my knees to see what angles are better for him and to try and work out angles with him. And then every week we practise the different angles where he will come into the golf ball with the different clubs, with his driver, with his wedges — all of the different clubs require a different angle. Alex is a fast learner. He actually does well and focuses and practises all the time.”

Green added that putting for the young golfer is probably the easiest facet of the game for him, as he adapts well to the sport, loves it and will continue to grow in it — and that is the direction that he sees him going in.

“When I got him he was a part of the development programme and I, essentially, right away pulled him forward from development to the reserves and now we are actually at a state where he's played for the team and [is] competing well. He is committed to doing well.”

The coach also noted that he checks up on Fraser's grades and stays in touch with his players, though he admits that they have a different bond, a different relationship that they try and work on.

“We are pushing for it and we are trying to do everything to move Alex forward. He also swims and he just started volleyball. He is a multi-talented athlete and he doesn't give up an anything. He will always try his best to get out there and do whatever he can do.

“Alex has no legs and is using his arm strength...he was born that way but that never bothered him one bit, still doesn't bother him, and he makes the best of what he has. That's the important thing, he always makes the most of his opportunity and what he has.”

Fraser plays a little bit forward of the tees because of the disadvantage he has; he plays to about a true 11 to 15 handicap.

“I expect the highest for Alex, to be honest with you,” said Green.

“I don't see where he will stop playing this game. I don't see where he will stop playing any sport, but I see where Alex will go forward with golf, swimming, volleyball; anything he sets his mind to he will do well at it.”