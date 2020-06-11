Diver Knight-Wisdom remains hopeful in face of COVID-19-ravaged calendar

Jamaica's diving flag-bearer Yona Knight-Wisdom says his drive and competitive fire would certainly be dampened if he should end the year without a competition.

But in the same breath, pointed out that he won't lose heart in preparation and hopes to reap the fruits of his labour next year.

Knight-Wisdom's assertion came while he reflected on what has transpired so far this year with the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Diving World Cup, and more importantly, the Olympic Games already being pushed back to 2021 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

And even with restrictions being gradually lifted by countries around the globe, great uncertainty still surrounds what remains of the diving calendar, as the infectious virus, which has wreaked havoc across the globe, still lingers.

“I have no idea if I'll get a chance to compete before the end of 2020, and it will probably be difficult if I don't because the first competition back will be like a shock to the system.

“Mentally, it's been challenging having to come to terms with the reality of the situation, particularly in April when I was supposed to be in Tokyo at the World Cup and that has since been moved to February,” Knight-Wisdom, whose father is Jamaican and mother Barbadian, told the Jamaica Observer.

“So I think the rest of this year would be used to prepare for that, although it's so hard to replicate competition vibes in training, but I've gathered a huge amount of experience over the last eight years, so I know what is required of me in a competitive environment.

“So all I can do now is continue trying to become a better diver and make sure I'm prepared for whatever comes my way,” the British-born diver added.

Though a few European countries have reopened their pools for elite athletes, the United Kingdom, where Knight-Wisdom resides, is still yet to lift restrictions for aquatics.

Up to late yesterday, the United Kingdom had over 280,000 confirmed cases and over 40,000 deaths.

Despite being briefly on edge with a constant itch to get back on the springboard, the over-six-foot tall diver continues to find ways to stay motivated.

“I know what I want and I'm committed to achieving those goals. I've been living by the quote 'you reap what you sow' for the last year or more, so I'm willing to wait for the benefits of my hard work, and I'm confident it'll come to me at the right time. I'm grateful for every experience and that gratitude fuels me to keep pushing as much as I can,” Knight-Wisdom shared from his Edinburgh, Scotland, sbase.

He continued: “I was lucky to be able to take some pieces of equipment away from the pool before it closed, and I've been using that to stay in good shape and well conditioned whilst we've not had access to our facilities.

“We have to get creative in the best way possible without access to the pool and we've done a good job of that so far. I've found a few different ways to keep me entertained during lockdown and I was quickly able to control my mindset and find the positives of the situation,” he noted.

Finally, Knight-Wisdom is hoping to add to his historic accomplishments sporting the black, green, and gold.

So far, the 25-year-old, who started representing Jamaica in 2012, is the first diver from the island to parade his skills at the Olympic stage, when he showed at the 2016 Games in Rio.

He was also Jamaica's first-ever male Commonwealth Games diving competitor in 2014, and last year won the country's first ever Pan American Games medal – a silver – in the 1m springboard event in July.

“My goal every day is to be productive with my training and away from training as I want to continue building on the foundations I created and stay fit and healthy. I'm looking forward to getting back in the pool, and want to hit the ground running when I do because 2020 has become a year to set me up for 2021 and beyond,” Knight-Wisdom ended.