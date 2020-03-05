Dom Rep dump Girlz from Concacaf U20 Championship

Jamaica's young Reggae Girlz were dumped from the Concacaf Women's Under-20 Championship after suffering a 1-2 defeat at the hands of hosts Dominican Republic in a lukewarm quarter-final encounter at Estadio Panamericano in San Cristobal, yesterday.

Though Captain Jody Brown scored her ninth goal of the tournament in the 37th minute, it was not enough to see her team to victory on this occasion, as Kristina Garcia (35th) and Mia Asenjo (74th) stole the spotlight for the host nation.

The Jamaicans, who were previously unbeaten in the tournament, will now have to pick up the pieces of their shattered Fifa Under-20 Women's World Cup dream and watch from the wings as Dominican Republic square off against United States in one of Friday's semi-finals.

United States, the 2018 beaten finalists, bettered Canada 4-0 in their quarter-final fixture at Olimpico Felix Sanchez.

Haiti are also in the semi-final and will meet the winner of the Mexico versus Trinidad and Tobago contest, following their 3-0 beating of Guyana.

Jamaica threatened in the 13th minute when Marlee Fray played Brown through on goal, but Nayelis Lopez left her line well to break up the attack.

Dominican Republic replied with a few good build-ups of their own through Captain Alyssa Oviedo and it took some tidy work from Lauren Reid and Malia Atkins to keep her at bay.

Brown was again left open to pick up a pass from Nevillegail Able at the top of the 18-yard box, but her right-footed effort went straight into the gloves of Lopez.

The hosts eventually broke the deadlock past the half-hour mark when Garcia finished off a flick on from Captain Oviedo deep inside the six-yard box.

Jamaica replied shortly after when a long free-kick from Lacey-Ann Murray burst through Lopez' glove and fell nicely for Brown to tap in at goalmouth.

Dominican Republic almost found themselves back in front in the 44th minute, but Ella Dennis in goal for Jamaica did well to deny Oviedo to keep the scores level at the break.

Dominican Republic regained their momentum immediately on the resumption as Asenjo's shot from an angle came back off the crossbar and it took a leaping save from Dennis to deny Nicole de Jesus on the rebound.

In the 54th minute Brown picked out an unmarked Fray in the danger area, but the burly striker's powerful effort was tipped over by Lopez.

Like she did in previous games, Sydoney Clarke came on and had an immediate impact shaking two defenders, but failed to keep her final effort down.

Dominican Republic regained the lead with Asenjo's tidy finish past Dennis from a brilliant solo run.

The Jamaicans tried desperately to get back on level terms but failed to make the most of their few chances in the latter stages.

Able's 88th-minute strike from distance was turned behind by Lopez and Chantelle Parker hit her effort straight into the goaltender's gloves in time added.

Teams: Jamaica — Ella Dennis, Lauren Reid, Malia Atkins, Jaden Roberts, Jordyn Bartholomew (Ciara Whitley 82nd), Nevillegail Able, Lacey-Ann Murray, Peyton McNamara, Jody Brown, Marlee Fray (Sydoney Clarke 64th), Chantelle Parker

Subs not used: Tayleur Little, Tacia Austin, Sherice Clarke, Alexia Spencer, Gabrielle Scarlett

Booked: None

Dominican Republic — Nayelis Lopez, Nadia Colon, Gabriela Marte (Brieana Hallo 90th), Carmen Lorenzo, Alexa Pacheco, Nicole de Jesus, Marianelys Perez, Jazlyn Oviedo (Giovanna Dionicio 76th), Mia Asenjo, Kristina Garcia, Alyssa Oviedo (Ana Santos 82nd)

Subs not used: Mirda Minyety, Lynette Urena, Stefany Espinal, Dahien Cabrera, Liliane Clase

Booked: None

Referee: Kati Garcia (Mexico)

Assistant referees: Sandra Ramirez (Mexico); Lidia Ayala (El Salvador)

Fourth official: Crystal Sobers (Trinidad & Tobago)