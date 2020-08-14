Domino boss Davis deems summer camp a success

At total of 20 students from the Seaward Primary and Junior High School have benefited from a two-week National Association of Domino Bodies (NADB) Summer Camp aimed at strengthening the educational standards in primary schools across the island.

The recently concluded camp was held in the newly-constructed NADB Resource Centre at the school's Olympic Way base under strict health protocols due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Temperature checks were done as well as sanitisation on a regular basis and social distancing rules enforced.

Director Humbert Davis said that the camp was run under the theme 'Mitigation, Adoption and Education', which was the continuation of their thrust to develop and improve the students' learning abilities and to help in their future endeavours.

“The camp was focused on improving the learning aspect of students at the Seaward Primary and Junior High School. These students are now able to utilise their resources and engage their minds to retain information and appreciate space, to develop other skills that can assist them in the future.

“In order words, it would be revitalisation of the mind which would be light, air and water; the right state of mind which is when you truly believe that you will succeed in whatever you endeavor. Then there is the combine force of mind which is the internal and external, helpful and truthfulness you get from that distinct state of mind autopilot.

“Last, but not least, is sharing information. This is coaching, how to approach new situation, efficiency, flexibility, craftsmanship, consciousness and interdependency,” Davis, who is also the first-vice president at NADB, told the Jamaica Observer.

“The first aspect is the human-deity relationship or, more broadly, the relationship between humans and play transcendent that gives a vision of their place in the universe and the full meaning of their lives. People understand and live their lives in view of their ultimate meaning, value and spirituality, which often involve looking, listening, believing, relating, and putting things together,” he added.

Davis said that the main goal of NADB is to continuously intensify and increase the interest and participation in the sport, as well as the number of tournaments at all levels.

“Over the years, the NADB, while ensuring that the game of domino maintains its dominance as a sport for all, has worked assiduously to use the pull and popularity of the game as a cell site to develop and reinforce positive values, particularly focused on children.

“Through its targeted programmes in schools, in communities through community leagues, and the formation of domino clubs in tertiary institutions, the NADB has been able to reinforce its primary objectives of promoting the sport in Jamaica,” Davis ended.