Domino takes on higher learning

One month after acquiring a resource centre at the Seaward Primary and Junior High School, the National Association of Domino Bodies (NADB) continues its ground-breaking work, this time venturing into the tertiary educational level for the first time in a partnership with University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica.

Domino is now set to become a part of the Sports Elective Programme at the university. Sport electives focus on the science aspect of sport, including physiology. However, with domino, the psychological and cognitive aspects would be emphasised with the physiological focus being on the endocrine system, it was explained

The initial start of the programme would see the sports elective as an opportunity to broaden domino as a sport played in the elective, but with scope for national (business house), regional and international involvement.

Dr Donna-Marie Wynter Adams, head of the Caribbean School of Sport Sciences at UTech, outlined the role of sport elective to provide the wholesome development of students beyond the academics.

“We have seen our students playing with the dominoes and we understand that with the dominoes it helps them in terms of personal thinking and in terms of thinking with cognition. And so, we are exploring the possibility of having the sport of domino being included as sport elective,” Dr Adams said.

Dr Adams indicated that the domino programme would be adapted to fit the module guidelines of the university.

“So, it is a formal process in terms of that we need to have a syllabus with a core with the procedures to make sure that whatever we are saying and doing meet up with the standards of the modules of the university. That is what we are about,” she said.

Dr Adams added that the domino programme would be a three-credit course with a duration of 45 hours. The course would be three hours per session per day with one hour for theory and two hours for practical teaching.

Humbert Davis, first vice-president of the NADB, stated that the core principles of his domino programme were built on teaching participants to conduct, contract and construct through visualisation of the dots, lines and patterns to make sense of data.

“It is all about research and collaboration, but firstly we have to be honest to ourselves as people. It started with a simple dot, then the dot turns into a line, and then the line turns into a shape, and then the shape turns into a pattern, and from there it turns into data and that's what life is about.

“I welcomed this move by UTech to include domino as sports elective and and that for us is a great accomplishment; and we will continue to help students as they are the future of this country and we want to play our part as well as in building a better nation. Also I want to thank the Sport Development Foundation (SDF) for their support and contribution to the NADB over the years,” Davis told the Jamaica Observer.

Both parties have agreed to working on a memorandum of understanding (MOU), whereby NADB will supply tables, dominoes and instructors for the practical sessions.

The instructions would be contracted by UTech as per contracts for specialist instructors in the Sports Elective modules. After the signing of MOU, NADB would provide the course material to develop the syllabus.