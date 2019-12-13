Domino tourney leads sinners to Christ

Organisers of the 2019 Western Union Double Six Domino Competition contested among New Testament churches hailed the tournament a huge success, as six individuals crossed the holy waters and gave their lives to Jesus.

One person each from Old Habour New Testament Church and Unity New Testament got baptised, while the other four persons came from Brambles New Testament.

The grand finale of the Western Union Double Six Domino Competition took place at the New Testament Church Convention Centre at Rodon's Pen in Old Harbour last Saturday with Old Harbour Team B defeating Parks Road New Testament Church 34-32 to take the championship.

Humbert Davis, first vice-president of the National Association of Domino Bodies (NAB) whose organisation had assisted in the technical aspect of the tournament, said that the competition has been a great contributor to the development of the sport across the island.

“Domino is a sport for everyone and it is a very good look when the churches are involved as well. Domino is the best way to reach out and build a better society and to create a greater impact on society [and] we need the churches. There is always room for improvement, and I think we are heading in the right direction as our aim is to bring everyone together as one.

“I am happy for the six persons who got saved, as I think that this a great move and I wish them all the best and hope that many more will follow in their footsteps in giving their lives to the Lord,” Davis told the Jamaica Observer.

Meanwhile, the grand finals saw the top-two teams from each county battling for supremacy – Frome New Testament Church and Falmount New Testament Church from Cornwall; Unity New Testament Church and Parks Road New Testament Church from Surrey, while Middlesex was represented by Old Harbour New Testament Church Team A and Team B.

The six teams were placed in two groups of three with the top-two teams from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

At the end of the preliminary round, Old Habour New Testament Church Team A and Team B contested semi-final one with Unity New Testament Church and Parks Road New Testament Church in the other semi-final.

Old Habour New Testament Church Team B prevailed 40-30 over Team A, while Parks Road New Testament Church got the better of Unity New Testament Church 42-38 in their semi-final match.

In the final, Parks Road New Testament Church came out the blocks in a flash, going up 8-0 in the first five minutes, but as the game progressed, Old Harbour New Testament Church Team B got into their groove and came back strong in the end to win by two points.